OKLAHOMA WATCH: Energy trader sued by Kansas AG also sold to Oklahoma utilities | News

A herbal gasoline trader sued by the Kansas lawyer common over gasoline gross sales all the way through a iciness hurricane in 2021 sold nearly $154 million in gasoline to Oklahoma utilities all the way through the similar duration.

Oklahoma shoppers of the state’s biggest regulated utilities are paying back billions in natural gas costs for the following a number of a long time from a two-week duration all the way through Winter Storm Uri.

The lawsuit, filed ultimate month by Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach towards Macquarie Energy LLC, alleges the corporate manipulated herbal gasoline trades at the Southern Star buying and selling hub in Kansas. The trades bid up the cost of herbal gasoline to remarkable ranges and allowed the corporate to earn report earnings, the lawsuit mentioned.

A spokeswoman for Macquarie Energy, a subsidiary of an Australian financial institution, mentioned the corporate doesn’t touch upon lively litigation. Macquarie Energy is likely one of the 5 biggest herbal gasoline buyers within the U.S. marketplace.

The corporate sold $118 million in herbal gasoline to Oklahoma Natural Gas all the way through Winter Storm Uri, in accordance to fuel sale disclosures by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s public application department. Macquarie sold some other $15.2 million in herbal gasoline to Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. and $15.3 million to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.

All informed, the ones 3 utilities spent $2 billion on herbal gasoline purchases all the way through the iciness hurricane. That exceeded their herbal gasoline purchases for all the earlier yr.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is “aware of the Kansas litigation and has been reviewing whether there were similar circumstances in Oklahoma,” mentioned spokesman Phil Bacharach.

OG&E mentioned it stored the lighting on all the way through the iciness hurricane that had remarkable and excessive climate stipulations.

“We and our customers ultimately were at the mercy of the natural gas market, and prices during the storm reached astronomical levels,” mentioned Aaron Cooper, OG&E’s supervisor of company communications. “We have taken steps to protect our customers from skyrocketing fuel costs should we ever experience another extreme event like Uri.

“Like our customers, we are concerned if market manipulation is found to have occurred during Winter Storm Uri. We certainly would support any investigation into the practices of third-party natural gas marketers on behalf of our customers.”

The Kansas lawsuit comes to herbal gasoline trades at the Southern Star buying and selling hub, the place costs spiked to greater than $622 in keeping with unit all the way through the hurricane. Part of that marketplace contains Oklahoma. Extreme chilly led to remarkable call for for herbal gasoline for heating and electrical technology. But Kobach’s lawsuit mentioned the cost spikes didn’t make sense.

“These conditions understandably led to increased natural gas prices during this time,” the lawsuit mentioned. “However, the natural gas prices and benchmark prices in multiple Mid-Continent locations — and Southern Star particularly – were not readily understandable: but rather, as aptly described by the American Public Gas Association, ‘unprecedented and unthinkable.’”

Most of Oklahoma’s utilities were given their gasoline from the OneOK Transmission hub, the place costs spiked to $1,250 in keeping with unit, in accordance to the federal Energy Information Administration. Prices sooner than the hurricane had been between $2 and $3 in keeping with unit.

Kobach’s lawsuit mentioned Macquarie’s marketplace measurement gave it “the ability to manipulate benchmark Southern Star Gas Daily price through manipulative trading of Southern Star physical gas.” Macquarie used to be probably the most biggest providers of herbal gasoline to Kansas’ major gasoline application, Kansas Gas Service, a sister corporate to Oklahoma Natural Gas.

“At Oklahoma Natural Gas, our focus continues to be delivering natural gas safely and reliably to our customers,” learn a observation emailed Thursday by ONG public members of the family supervisor Chad Previch. “We cannot speak about other organizations’ operations.”

The Kansas lawsuit alleges wrongdoing beneath a federal regulation, the Commodities Exchange Act. It mentioned Kansas shoppers paid no less than $50 million extra for herbal gasoline as a result of Macquarie’s movements. The lawsuit used to be filed in Shawnee County, Kan.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is still investigating conceivable marketplace manipulation all the way through Winter Storm Uri.

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony, who has wondered Oklahoma utilities’ reaction to the iciness hurricane and their purchases of herbal gasoline, mentioned the Kansas lawsuit presentations that state officers can act and don’t have to stay up for federal investigators.

“In my opinion, to do any less than our absolute best to find the true sources of these extreme costs and examine the prudence in the context of appropriate market rates and industry best practices would be a dereliction of our duty to the ratepayers of Oklahoma,” Anthony mentioned in a deliberation statement filed Thursday on the Corporation Commission.

Separately, the Corporation Commission voted 2-1 previous this week to rent an impartial advisor to evaluation gasoline purchases made by OG&E, PSO and ONG in 2021. That exam wouldn’t come with maximum gasoline prices all the way through Winter Storm Uri. Those gasoline prices have already been deemed “prudent” within the ratepayer-backed bond instances that had been authorized in 2022.

The ratepayer-backed bond instances for application gasoline prices all the way through the 2021 iciness hurricane all come with provisions that might “claw back” money from corporations discovered to be manipulating marketplace costs all the way through Winter Storm Uri.

Commission Chairman Todd Hiett mentioned he had complete self belief within the public application department personnel’s annual evaluation of the gasoline prices. But he mentioned the huge quantities – greater than $1.75 billion from the 3 utilities in 2021 – necessitated the evaluation of the gasoline bought for the remainder of 2021. The public application department and the lawyer common’s workplace, which represents shoppers in application instances, would paintings in combination to make a choice a expert.

Anthony, who previous referred to as for a expert to evaluation all gasoline fees from 2021, voted towards the plan proposed by Hiett. New Commissioner Kim David, who took workplace in January, voted for the proposal.

“This is a poor approach,” Anthony mentioned on the Feb. 28 assembly. “It’s limited. It’s restricted, and it ties the hands of a consultant. It seems to be cosmetic more than a substantive effort to give an honest and thorough assessment.”