OKLAHOMA WATCH: Enrollment irregularities, unapproved bonuses: the latest Epic Charter investigation | News

The State Superintendent is recommending Epic Charter Schools be positioned on probation for violating state regulation following an investigation into the state’s largest on-line faculty.

The latest probe discovered critical issues, together with scholar attendance patterns that skirted state regulation; massive, unapproved bonuses for workers; and violations of legal guidelines on aggressive bidding necessities and the Open Meetings Act.

Issues occurred repeatedly and after the Epic Charter Schools board reduce ties with its founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, and their for-profit firm, Epic Youth Services.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister introduced the division’s findings Tuesday. She mentioned she’ll suggest the state Board of Education modify Epic’s accreditation standing to probation at its July assembly. The designation would enable the faculty to stay working however with extra scrutiny and oversight from the state. Epic is an internet constitution faculty with simply over 38,000 college students enrolled final 12 months.

The state board may additionally contemplate sanctioning Epic’s superintendent, Bart Banfield, in response to the report. Banfield authorised a bonus fee for himself and his spouse in 2021;

Banfield acquired $67,500 on high of his wage and his spouse acquired an additional $34,167.

Administrators acquired bonus funds totaling $8.5 million that 12 months. Bonuses weren’t licensed by the faculty board and in some circumstances, exceeded the quantity of their employment contract.

Epic employees informed investigators they thought the superintendent had the authority to approve bonuses.

Banfield, in a written assertion, mentioned the faculty has made some coverage and process errors because it transitioned away from the former administration. “We have a new board of education and new executive leadership team committed to uncovering all and any issues and securing

compliance with the State (Department) of Education,” he wrote. “Fortunately, this work has already begun.”

Hofmeister mentioned faculty leaders are cooperating with the state and “there is enthusiasm to do good things.” But division employees additionally famous that a few of the findings have been long-standing points regardless of steerage from the state.

According to the report:

• Regulators discovered a troubling sample in the attendance data: practically 5,000 college students had been reported to be absent for 14 days, then current for 1 day, then absent once more for 14 days. The sample was attributable to an algorithm, created by an out of doors firm and carried out after a change in state regulation in 2020 requiring digital college students who don’t full an tutorial exercise (similar to an internet task or a gathering with a instructor) for 15 days to be withdrawn from the faculty. “No one at the district could explain how a specific student’s record of completed instructional activities would be converted into the student’s attendance records after being run through the algorithm – it is a ‘black box,’” investigators wrote.

• More than 4,500 Epic college students had been “absent” on their first day enrolled, although state regulation requires digital college students’ enrollment to start out on the first day they full an tutorial exercise. Regulators discovered greater than 39,000 days that shouldn’t have counted for state funding, totalling about $780,000.

• Student absences skyrocketed in 2020-21 in comparison with the 12 months earlier than, with greater than 640,000 reported — a 3,444% enhance. Nine p.c of scholars missed half of the faculty 12 months and 5% had been absent 75% of the time.

• Board members failed to stick to state legal guidelines in addition to their very own insurance policies. They violated the Open Meetings Act as lately as final month once they took a gathering agenda off their web site and reposted a distinct model after the deadline requiring 24-hour advance discover.

• Board members have “grossly exceeded their roles,” in response to the report, by interfering with faculty administration and making enterprise choices and transactions outdoors of board conferences. And the board has little expertise or coaching overseeing faculty funds, operations, ethics and legal guidelines.

The investigation stems from the resignation of former board chair Kathren Stehno in December. In her resignation letter, she requested the Education Department to analyze Epic and its board chairman, Paul Campbell, for quite a lot of causes, together with harassment and intimidation of feminine staff. While the division was unable to substantiate her allegations of sex-based discrimination or harassment, the report notes that senior employees members have described encounters with Campbell that “if true, would constitute inappropriate and unprofessional behavior.”

Stehno on Tuesday mentioned she was relieved to see the Education Department take her complaints severely and she or he hopes those that broke the regulation shall be held accountable. Stehno, an assistant professor at Southwestern Christian University and a Republican candidate for state House of Representatives, mentioned “I still believe in the school. I still want them to succeed.”