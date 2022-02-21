Oklahoma Wesleyan Lady Eagles Stun KCAC’s Top Team on Senior Day

VSN
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Sunday, February 20, 2022 – 03:30 PM
In the final matchup of the regular season, the OKWU Lady Eagles relied on their senior leadership as they played their best game of the season and beat Sterling College, the KCAC’s regular season champion. The Lady Eagles won 89-68 in a thrilling game.
Recap:
- OKWU proved from the start that they weren’t going to back down, winning the first quarter 22-16. Five different Lady Eagles contributed to the scoring in the first quarter, led by Brittan Garrett with 7 points.
- Both offenses slowed down in the second quarter, as Sterling won by an 11-10 margin. However, the Lady Eagles’ defense pressured Sterling into 8 turnovers in the period. OKWU led at halftime, 32-27.
- The third quarter was a totally different story. Both teams scored in bunches, with Sterling adding 31 points (including 5 made 3-pointers) and OKWU scoring 29 points of their own (with 7 made 3-pointers). The two teams battled back and forth, each team responding when they had opportunity and producing a lot of points. Sterling shot 55% in the period, while OKWU shot nearly 65%.
- One team was able to keep the hot shooting alive in the game’s final ten minutes. The Lady Eagles added another 5 makes from beyond the arc and shot 65% in the fourth quarter, scoring 28 more points. Sterling, meanwhile, produced only 10 points in the quarter and could not keep pace with the Lady Eagles.
Now the Numbers:
- OKWU shot 54.8% from 3-point range in the game and made 17 3-pointers. Sterling went just 5-16.
- OKWU outrebounded Sterling 41-27 in the matchup.
- OKWU’s bench proved a major difference, as the Lady Eagle reserves contributed 35 points in the upset victory.
- On senior day, MaKayla Watkins (18), Brittan Garrett (18), ShaRae Frazier (13), and Melanie Williams (2) scored 51 points. Frazier added 13 rebounds for a double-double, while Watkins had 5 assists and 4 steals.
Up Next:
- The Lady Eagles earned the #7 spot in the KCAC Women’s Basketball Championship. The will host Saint Mary in a first-round matchup on Monday, February 21. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The winner of the #7 vs #10 matchup will go on to face Tabor in the KCAC Quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 23.
- All tickets for the KCAC Basketball Championships must be purchased digitally at the KCAC Tickets page. No tickets will be sold on site. For more information on the tournament, check out the KCAC’s official information page.
