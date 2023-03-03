Oklahoma: What to expect as voters consider legal weed

Voters in Oklahoma will make a decision Tuesday whether or not it must be legal to possess and develop leisure marijuana within the state. The hashish trade needs to amplify the marketplace to lend a hand offset falling costs introduced on partially by way of a glut of scientific dispensaries opened to give a boost to scientific marijuana customers. The measure would permit any person 21 and over to acquire and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, plus concentrates and marijuana-infused merchandise. The measure is adverse by way of clergy, regulation enforcement, the governor and just about each Republican state senator. They most probably face an uphill battle since Oklahoma voters authorized scientific marijuana in 2018 by way of 14 proportion issues.

