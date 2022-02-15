Oklahoma wildlife officials to make changes ahead of quail season

Oklahoma wildlife officials are set to make some changes ahead of quail season.Quail season always draws a big crowd in Oklahoma, but changes are coming. The wildlife department said that it is not uncommon for species to boom and bust or for their population number to fluctuate up and down. However, they are concerned because the quail numbers have stayed down.”We have some of the best quail hunting that’s left in the United States, so we’re super proud of that,” said Micah Holmes with the Department of Wildlife Conservation.Unfortunately, Holmes said that something needs to be done to protect the species before it’s too late.”Quail statewide aren’t doing very good right now. Quail populations have been going down,” Holmes said.Holmes said that for quail to thrive, they need a few things.”Really good habitat and the right weather at the right time. Wildlife department, we can’t change the weather, we can’t really change the habitat statewide. The one tool we have is to change hunting seasons,” Holmes said.On Monday, the Wildlife Commission voted to shorten the hunting season for out-of-state hunters.”Proposing to do is shortening the last two weeks of the quail season on some public lands in western Oklahoma for a couple of weeks for nonresidents only,” Holmes said.KOCO 5 asked what exactly is causing the quail population to dwindle?”We aren’t for sure but we’re doing a lot of research to figure that out. Particularly doing those last two weeks of the season that there are more hunters than population of quail,” Holmes said.

