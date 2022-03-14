Oklahoma woman dies after being hit by semi-truck

OHP: Girl dies after tractor-trailer hits her on I-44 in Creek County

A 30-year-old lady died after a tractor-trailer hit her over the weekend on Interstate 44 in Creek County.Shortly earlier than 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a tractor-trailer was driving east on I-44 when it struck a girl strolling alongside the freeway close to mile marker 201. Authorities took the girl to a Tulsa hospital, the place she was pronounced useless.The Oklahoma Freeway Patrol recognized the girl as Amy Moore of Tulsa.

A 30-year-old lady died after a tractor-trailer hit her over the weekend on Interstate 44 in Creek County.

Shortly earlier than 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a tractor-trailer was driving east on I-44 when it struck a girl strolling alongside the freeway close to mile marker 201. Authorities took the girl to a Tulsa hospital, the place she was pronounced useless.

The Oklahoma Freeway Patrol recognized the girl as Amy Moore of Tulsa.