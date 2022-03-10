Oklahoma woman kidnapped at gunpoint by former boss







An Oklahoma woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by a former boss over the weekend. The woman told KOCO 5 that she was able to escape. “I’ve been wondering why? Why me?” said Eden Lee Penoyer, the woman.Penoyer was working at her dispensary in Cherokee when a familiar face stopped in: an old boss.”I think one of the first things he asked was, ‘are you alone?” she saidThen, things took a turn. Surveillance video showed the moments that Clinton Michael Green forced Penoyer to lock up shop and leave with him while threatening her with his gun.”He was saying, ‘you need to help me,’ and I was saying I can’t. I thought my kids may never see me again. I’m so glad I gave them both a hug and a kiss today,” Penoyer said.Before she got in his truck, Penoyer grabbed her taser, which likely saved her life.”I said okay let me grab the keys and I think I was fidgeting with something up here and I just kind of snuck it,” Penoyer said.She was able to shoot off some emergency texts to a friend.”The first one was 911 and the second was that I’m in Mike’s Jeep and he’s got a gun,” said her friend Oksana Walborn.According to police affidavits, green took Penoyer to his house, began to undress and grabbed her.” There was an evil smile to him. I don’t know how to describe it. He planned on killing himself and that before he went out, he wanted to smile and I was going to be the one who gave it to him,” Penoyer said.After a struggle, Penoyer freed herself from him and grabbed her taser.”I used it once. He lunged at me again and I shocked him again. I don’t know where he goes after that, I just know to run. All I could think of was run zigs zags. I didn’t even feel my feet touch the ground,” Penoyer said.Her friend came to the rescue and pulled up in her car.”Like what was I supposed to do, call 911 and say OK, I’ll just call her back later? No,” Walborn said.The two drove away and flagged down police vehicles.”As hard as it may be to stay calm, you’ve got to stay calm cause if you’re not calm, you can’t think,” Penoyer said.Cherokee Police Department said Clinton Green has been charged and is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

An Oklahoma woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by a former boss over the weekend. The woman told KOCO 5 that she was able to escape. “I’ve been wondering why? Why me?” said Eden Lee Penoyer, the woman. Penoyer was working at her dispensary in Cherokee when a familiar face stopped in: an old boss. “I think one of the first things he asked was, ‘are you alone?” she said Then, things took a turn. Surveillance video showed the moments that Clinton Michael Green forced Penoyer to lock up shop and leave with him while threatening her with his gun. “He was saying, ‘you need to help me,’ and I was saying I can’t. I thought my kids may never see me again. I’m so glad I gave them both a hug and a kiss today,” Penoyer said. Before she got in his truck, Penoyer grabbed her taser, which likely saved her life. “I said okay let me grab the keys and I think I was fidgeting with something up here and I just kind of snuck it,” Penoyer said. She was able to shoot off some emergency texts to a friend. “The first one was 911 and the second was that I’m in Mike’s Jeep and he’s got a gun,” said her friend Oksana Walborn. According to police affidavits, green took Penoyer to his house, began to undress and grabbed her. ” There was an evil smile to him. I don’t know how to describe it. He planned on killing himself and that before he went out, he wanted to smile and I was going to be the one who gave it to him,” Penoyer said. After a struggle, Penoyer freed herself from him and grabbed her taser. “I used it once. He lunged at me again and I shocked him again. I don’t know where he goes after that, I just know to run. All I could think of was run zigs zags. I didn’t even feel my feet touch the ground,” Penoyer said. Her friend came to the rescue and pulled up in her car. “Like what was I supposed to do, call 911 and say OK, I’ll just call her back later? No,” Walborn said. The two drove away and flagged down police vehicles. “As hard as it may be to stay calm, you’ve got to stay calm cause if you’re not calm, you can’t think,” Penoyer said. Cherokee Police Department said Clinton Green has been charged and is currently being held on $250,000 bond.





Source link