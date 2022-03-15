Oklahoma woman missing, last heard from in mid-February

The Tulsa Police Division is trying to find a lacking 26-year-old lady who has not been seen or heard from since mid-February.Authorities stated Shianne Baumann has not had contact together with her household since Feb. 15. In addition they stated she was final recognized by officers to be within the Jenks/west Tulsa space on Feb. 18.Baumann is 5 toes, four inches tall and weighs 110 kilos.Anybody with details about her location is requested to name Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

