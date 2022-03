Oklahoma women’s basketball team set to host NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma girls’s basketball staff set to host NCAA Match The most recent look marks the OU girls’s basketball staff’s 20th since 2000. Up to date: 10:39 AM CDT Mar 14, 2022



Cover Transcript

Present Transcript

YOU’RE UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST FORECAST. ANNOUNCER: NOW KOCO 5 SPORTS. ELGIN: WELCOME, EVERYONE, TO CRASHING THE BOARDS. I’M ELGIN RUCK.ER NO BRYAN KEATING TIGONHT. MY GUY IS TAKING SOME MUCH-DESERVED TIME OFF. BUT DON’T WORRY, YOU’RE IN GOOD HAS.ND SPEAKING OF, THE POST-SEONAS FATE FOR OKLAHOMA MEN’S BASKETBALL WAS OUT OF THEIR HANDS TONIGHT FOR SELECTION SU.AY AND FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW, SELECTION SUNDAY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE RAPTURE, WE ARE AL STILL HERE, BUT WHEN IT COMES TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT, IT’S NOT EASY TO GET IN, AND THE NCAA SELECTION COMMITTEEID N D EXTEND AN INVITATION TO THE SOONER MEN THIS YEAR. THEY ARE AMONG THE FIRST FOUR OUT OF THE TOURNAMENT BUT CAN STILL PLAY IS THE SECOND REPLACEMENT TEAM AVAILABLE IF ANY TEAMS WITHDRAW. OKLAHOMA HAD AN UP-AND-DOWN SEASON, BUT THEY’VE ALSO HAD SOME BIG MOMENTS, NONE BIGGER THAN KNOCKING THE DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPS BAYLOR OUT OF THE BIG 12 TOURNAMENT IN THE QUARTERFINAL ROUND. THEY DID THAT COMING OFF THREE-STRAIGHT WINS TO E TND REGULAR SEASON, AND THEN IN THE SEMIS UP AGAINST TEXAS TECH, A TEAM THEY ALSO BEAT ONCE ITHN REGULAR SEASON, THE SOONERS LOST BY JUST ONE POINT AND HAAD CHANCE TO WIN IT ON THE LAST POSSESSION OF THE GAME. THE NCAA RANKS WHAT THEY CALL — AFTER HEAD COACH PORTER MOSER , CONTINUED TO MAKE THE CASE FOR HIS TEAM BUT IT IS NOT ENOUGH. >> THI LEAGUE IS LIKE NONE OTHER. THERE IS NO BOTTOM. IT IS EVERY NIGHT. YOU ARE PLAYIN AGAINST TOP-VELE TEAMS AND WE HAVE COMPETED EVERY NIGHT. WE HAVEON W THOSE GAMES. I HAVE BEEN IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT. I KN WHAT A TEAM LOOKS LIKE. HOW WE HAVE COMPETED AGAINST TOPLINE TEAMS, THIS GRO HUP THE DNA OF A TOURNAMENT TEAM. THEY HAVE ENBE RESILIENT AND WE HAVE WON THESE GAMES LATE. ELGIN: THE OKLAHA MEN ARE HEADING TO THE N.I.T. IT IS A DIFFERENT STORY FOR THE SOONER WOMEN AS OKLAHOMA HEARD THEIR NAME CALLED FOR THE WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT ON SELECTION SUNDAY. AND IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING FOR THIS TEAM AND THEIR SENIORS WHO WILL BE MAKING THEIR FIRST TRIP TO THE BIG DANC THE SOONERS EARNED A FOUR SEED IN THE BRIDGEPORT REGION OF THE 68-TEAM BRACKET, AND THAT MEANS THEY’LL HOST THE FIRST TWO ROUNDS OF MARCH MADNESS, STARTING WITH 13 SEED IUPUI ON SATURDAY IN ROUND ONE. AND I RECENTLY GOT A CHANCE TO SIT DOWN AND CATCH UP WITH SOONERS HEAD COACH JENNIE BANCK.RA WE SHOWED YOU PART OF THAT EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW EARLIER TH WEEK, BUT SHE WAS SO GOOD, WE NEEDED AN EXTENDED CUT FOR CRASHING THE BOARDS. OU WOMEN’S BASKETBA COACH JENNIE BARANCZYK IS WELL AWARE HER LAST NAME IS NOT THE EASIEST TO LEARN. >> IT IS FUNNY MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW HOW TO SAY MY NAME. ELGIN: IN JUST THEIR FIRST SEASON WITH THE PROGRAM, SHE’S ALREADY BECOMING A HOUSEHOLD NAME FOR SOONER FANS. >> I FOUND THE PERFECT TEAM IN THE PERFECT PLA ACEND THE PERFECT FIT. IT IS MUTUAL. ELGIN: NO COACHING WOMEN’S HISTORY HAS HAD A BETTER FIRST YEAR AT OU THAN JENNIE BARANCZYK. A SEMIFINALIST FOR THE NATIONAL COACH OF THE YREA AWARD, SHE IS THE ONLY OU COACH TO BEAT FOUR TO25P OPPONENTS IN YEAR ONE. THEY FINISHED THE REGULAR SEASON WITH 23 WINS. WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER TEAM’S IMMEDIATE SUCCESS DEUN HER, SHE SAID IT IS NOT ABOUT HER. >> THE CULRETUND CHEMISTRY WITHIN THIS PROGRAM RESATONES FROM YEARS OF AN INCDIREBLE FOUNDATION, BUT ALSO AN INCREDIBLE UNIVERSITY. IT IS ABOUT THE WOMEN IN THIS PROGRAM AND WHAT THEY ARE DOING. U YOLOOK AT THE INCREDIBLE THINGS THEY ARE DOING. ELGIN: BEFORE OKLAHOMA AND THE BIG 2, 1 SHE COACHED AT DRAKE UNIVERSITY FOR NINE SEASONS AND DOMINATED THE MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE AS HER TMSEA RACKED UP SIX CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH 20 OR MORE WINS, AND THREE STRAIGHT TRIPS TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT. SHE’S FROM IOWA SO GETTING HER TO OKLAHOMA WAS HUGE. >> WHEN OKLAMAHO CALLS, YOU LISTEN. I DIDN’T WANT TO JUST GO ANYWHERE. I WANTED TO GO SOMEWHERE WHERE OUR SPORT MATTERS AND THE PEOPLE ARE PASSNAIOTE ABOUT WHAT WE ARE DOING BECAUSE WE WANT TO PLAY FOR OUR COMMUNITY. TH IS ONE OF THE MAIN FOCUS, I WANT TO COH RAC TEAM, RECRUIT AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND I WANT TOIL FL THIS FAN SEBA LIKE CRAZY. IF IT IS NOT THOSE THREE THINGS, IT IS NOT NEARLYS A IMPORNTTA HAS NEVER BEEN TO THE NCAA TOURNANTME, BUT THEY BELIEVE IN THEIR W NEHEAD COACH, AND NOW THE SOONERS ARE A LOC FOR MARCH MADNESS. >> THERE IS NOBODY GOING TO BELIEVE IN THIS GROUP MORE THAN I DO, NOBODY. I THINK THAT GETS THEM TO LKOO AT THEIR OWN LIGHT AND SHINE. THAT IS MY JOB. I CANNOT WORRY AUTBO THAT WITH A BANNER. AS MY DAUGHTER, MY VESEN-YEAR-OLD TELLS ME, YOU LOOK REALLY MEAN SOMETIMES. MY SON IS LIKE YOU JUST YELL AT PEOPLE AND TLEL THEM TO STAND UP AND CHEER. I THANK YOU FOR. WE ARE GOING TO FILL THIS PLACE! I S IT THROUGH THE EYES OF KIDS SOMETIMES, HOW SIL ILY LKOO BUT I DON’T CARE. I HAVE A REALLY INTENSE PASSION AND BELIEF FOR THESE WOMEN AND WHAT THEY ARE CAPABLE OF. NOT JUST AS BASKETLLBA PLAYERS AND NOT JUST ON THE PLAYING FIELD — THAT IS EASY TOO. D THAT IS EASY TO STEP ACROSS THE LINES AND HAVE THAT. WHEN YOU LOOK AT SOMEBODY AND BELIEVE IN THEIR HEART AND SOUL ABOUT WHO EYTH ARE, THAT IS ATWH I LOVE ABOUT COACHING, TO BE ABLE TO FIND THAT. YOU CAN FIND IINT HE PEOPLE TO YOUR RIGHT AND LEFT. THAT IS WHERE THE MAGIC HAS REALLY HAPPENED. >> I THINK WE CAN ALL FEEL IT IN OUR HUDDLES, THE BELIEF THAT WE HAVE AND WE KNOW THERE IS STILL ENOUGH TIME LEFT NO MATTER HOW MANY WE ARE DOWNR O HOW LITTLE TIME IS LEFT. WE KNOW THERE IS STILL A CHANCE AND WE BELIEVE. >> WE WILL BE PYILANG BECAUSEE W LOVE PLAYING AND IT IS MARCH MADNESS. THAT IS WHY YOU WANT TO PLAY YOUR BEST. IT IS A COMPLETE GO FOR IT MOMENT. A STEP ACROSS LINES WITH YOUR TEAMMATES. THERE IS NOTHING BETTER. WE CANNOT SIT THERE AND MANAGE OUT THAT IS IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE. THAT IS PART OF THE PROCESS WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW. WHAT AN INCREDLEIB PROCESS TO GO THROUGH. EVEN AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SEASON WHERE MAYBE WE ARE AN UNDERDOG AND THEN WE GET THIS MOMENT, GOSH, WE ARE REALLY GOOD, NOW WHAT? YOU ARE TRYING TO PLAY THROUGH AND MANAGE THAT EXPECTATION AND NOW WE ARE IN MARCH MADNESS WITH AGAIN AND EXPECTATI TONHAT WE DON’T KNOW. WE ARE GOING TO PLAY OUR BEST BASKETBALL. WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON GETTING BETTER AND HAVING FUN. ISTH PROCESS, IT DOES NOT END THIS SEASON. IT IS A JOURNEY. GIEL SHE IS ABSOLUTELY ONE OF THE BEST IN THE BUSIN