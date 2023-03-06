Oklahomans Languish in Jail Awaiting Mental Health Care, Federal Lawsuit Claims

(Editor’s Note: This tale has been up to date to proper the county jails the place Turn Key Health Clinics supplies scientific and psychological well being services and products and come with an emailed reaction from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.)

More than 100 Oklahomans are languishing in county jails whilst watching for court-ordered psychological well being remedy, consistent with a federal class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday in opposition to two state psychological well being officers.

Courts discovered the 4 plaintiffs described in the lawsuit incompetent to face trial and ordered their switch to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, the place they have been to obtain psychological well being remedy earlier than their legal circumstances may just continue. The lawsuit alleges all stay in county jails “for prolonged periods that far exceed constitutional limits.”

That remedy, referred to as competency restorative care, comprises counseling, schooling, drugs and remedy. Though jails are meant as temporary detention facilities, the plaintiffs’ waits for remedy vary from 3 months to almost three hundred and sixty five days, consistent with the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names as defendants Carrie Slatton-Hodges, commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and Crystal Hernandez, government director of the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita. The state psychological well being division is liable for offering recovery remedy inside of a cheap time and operates the forensic middle, the state’s biggest in-patient remedy sanatorium and the one facility offering the ones services and products for defendants in 77 counties.

The lawsuit alleges the state psychological well being division and forensic middle are denying plaintiffs well timed and suitable remedy, violating their 14th Amendment rights to due procedure and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I think the most pressing concern is there doesn’t seem to be enough resources devoted to providing the restoration services to these folks,” stated Paul DeMuro, lead suggest for the plaintiffs who search no financial damages. “And as a result, they’re being punished effectively simply because they’re mentally ill. And one must remember that these are people that are legally presumed innocent. And in many of these cases, the crimes are low-level crimes.”

According to a remark emailed to Oklahoma Watch through a division of psychological well being spokesman Thursday, the dept disagrees with the basis of the lawsuit and has begun paintings to supply competency recovery services and products “in the jail setting,” which might finish the look ahead to remedy.

“Most often this means prescribing medication to treat the individual’s mental illness,” consistent with the remark. “Through medication, most individuals are able to gain competency. More complex cases may still be scheduled for transport to the Oklahoma Forensic Center for additional treatment and training.”

The division has explored choices akin to prison diversions or outpatient remedy as possible choices to scale back the collection of folks in prison because of behavioral psychological well being problems, consistent with the remark.

In November, the U.S. Department of Justice introduced an investigation to decide whether or not Oklahoma fails to supply community-based psychological well being services and products to folks in Oklahoma County, resulting in pointless admissions to psychiatric amenities and police touch. Investigators can even read about Oklahoma City and its police division’s reaction to folks in disaster.

“Jails have become the state’s de-facto mental health hospitals,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado stated in a Feb. 8 interview with Oklahoma Watch.

The lawsuit describes the plaintiffs as:

*A 42-year-old lady recognized handiest as T.W., who used to be jailed final March after Tulsa police have been dispatched to an IHOP eating place the place she used to be believed to be trespassing. Charged with obstruction and assaulting the officer whilst seated and handcuffed in a patrol automotive, she has spent 239 days in prison since Tulsa County District Court discovered her incompetent to face trial, consistent with the lawsuit. The court docket ordered that she be supplied competency recovery services and products inside of 14 days. She used to be No. 16 at the Oklahoma Forensic Center’s competency wait listing as of Feb. 1, consistent with the lawsuit.

*A 42-year-old Tulsa guy with a historical past of schizophrenia and auditory hallucinations. Identified handiest as B.S., he stays in Tulsa County prison on a $5,000 bond and has waited 348 days because the court docket ordered him to be transported to Vinita when a mattress turns into to be had. The lawsuit states B.S. used to be arrested in August 2021 for allegedly kicking a safety officer at a neighborhood sanatorium.

*A 46-year-old Comanche County guy with a historical past of melancholy and nervousness. Identified as C.R., he faces 2021 fees that come with destruction of assets, breaking and getting into and defacing a space of worship through breaking 3 home windows. Found incompetent to face trial in 2022, he has waited 182 days for competency restorative services and products.

*A 22-year-old guy jailed in Oklahoma County with a historical past of delusional and paranoid considering and a previous analysis of psychotic dysfunction. Identified as A.M., he used to be charged with second-degree housebreaking and grand larceny in July for the robbery of a guitar and destructive plumbing fixtures and a window whilst making an attempt to go into a neighboring condominium unit “to pray.” His look ahead to restorative services and products stands at 86 days.

“They’re spending more time languishing in jail, waiting for restoration services than they would if they could plead guilty and get the cases over with or go to trial,” stated DeMuro, whose Tulsa legislation company Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PPLC is dealing with the case with the Oklahoma Disability Law Center. “And that’s the thing. They’re in this really horrifying purgatory where their cases are on hold because they’re not competent to even go to trial or enter a plea.”

In 2017, the Tulsa County prison opened two psychological well being gadgets with a blended capability of 100. It is the one county in the state with a psychological well being unit.

“Preferably, we’d like to treat our mentally ill outside of the jail but the state of Oklahoma has dropped the ball on that,” Regalado stated. “People who commit crimes have to be held accountable, but if they’re suffering from SMI (severe mental illness), we have an obligation to treat them.”

Three plaintiffs have been detained in county jails the place scientific and psychological well being services and products are supplied through Turn Key Heath Clinics, an Oklahoma City-based corporate going through complaints in Arkansas, Colorado and Oklahoma filed on behalf of detainees who died in Turn Key’s care. Turn Key does no longer carrier Comanche County however is the scientific and psychological well being contractor for Cleveland County, the place two girls died in December whilst looking forward to psychological well being reviews in prison.

Ashlynd Huffman covers legal justice for Oklahoma Watch. Contact her at [email protected] and 405-240-6359. Follow her at @AshlyndHuffman.

Whitney Bryen is an investigative reporter at Oklahoma Watch masking susceptible populations. Her contemporary investigations focal point on psychological well being and substance abuse, home violence, nonprofits and nursing properties. Contact her at (405) 201-6057 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @SoonerReporter.

