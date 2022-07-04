Oklahoma’s 2023 NFL Draft prospects led by Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims

In Brent Venables’ first 12 months on the helm, do the Oklahoma Sooners have a 2023 NFL Draft class that may get him off the bottom rapidly? Here’s a more in-depth have a look at the expertise that the Sooners may ship to the NFL within the coming months.

Oklahoma prospects within the 2023 NFL Draft

The Sooners misplaced plenty of expertise to USC this previous offseason, however in addition they gained loads again via the switch portal. Uncertainty stays within the aftermath of a lot change, however there’s additionally nice potential current.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

For a part of the 2022 offseason, everybody puzzled who would substitute Caleb Williams at QB for Oklahoma. That particular person ended up being Dillon Gabriel — a veteran QB from UCF,who threw for 8,037 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in lower than two and a half seasons with the staff. Gabriel doesn’t boast the identical upside that Williams does, however he’s quietly proficient in his personal proper. Gabriel has seen athleticism and arm elasticity, and he’s a troublesome left-handed QB with one thing to show on the Power Five degree.

Eric Gray, RB

Early on within the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, Eric Gray was a favourite of evaluators. A switch from Tennessee, Gray introduced an thrilling mixture of burst, body density, contact stability, and pure receiving potential. He was anticipated to be a breakout candidate in 2021 however as a substitute fell under the radar as Kennedy Brooks took the lion’s share of reps in Oklahoma’s backfield. After an unspectacular junior marketing campaign, Gray is again — nonetheless ready for his desired breakout. Perhaps he can lastly obtain it in 2022.

Marvin Mims, WR

Oklahoma’s offensive forged took successful when a number of high-level gamers adopted Lincoln Riley to USC. But one dynamic weapon who remained with the Sooners was extensive receiver Marvin Mims. Mims is a bit undersized, standing at round 5’11”, 177 kilos. He notably lacks a bodily factor and may also be extra constant together with his fingers and route nuance. But Mims is explosive, fleet-footed, and and has instruments which are conducive to route-running improvement. With progress, he has an early-round ceiling.

Theo Wease, WR

Mims received’t be alone within the Oklahoma receiving corps. Opposite Mims will likely be Theo Wease, a former five-star recruit who was held again by damage in 2021. Wease missed nearly all of his junior marketing campaign to a foot damage. But now that he’s had time to heal, Wease is assured that he’s able to go. The 6’2″, 201-pound receiver has a powerful body and his pure catching instincts, proving to be a brutal mixture for DBs. Healthy and skilled, Wease could also be approaching a breakout in 2022.

Drake Stoops, WR

Son of legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, Drake Stoops isn’t only a legacy participant on the Sooners roster. He can ball. He’s been extra of a complementary receiving risk for many of his profession. But when he will get probabilities, Stoops has proven he can ship. Even extra spectacular with Stoops is his blocking potential for his dimension. At 5’10”, 190 kilos, he’s hardly ever going to outmatch defenders. But he’s a high-effort blocker who persistently fights for leverage and lays out a slab once in a while in house.

Brayden Willis, TE

His manufacturing isn’t going to earn him a lot consideration, however Brayden Willis is quietly an intriguing prospect for the Oklahoma Sooners. In 4 seasons, he’s solely totaled 36 catches for 484 yards and 6 scores. But alongside the best way, he’s flashed spectacular traits. Body management on the catch level is one which ceaselessly reveals up, however Willis is a strong short-area athlete and might get RAC yards as nicely. With Austin Stogner transferring to South Carolina, maybe the 6’4″, 237-pound Willis earns a job as a extra conventional TE risk in his remaining season.

Anton Harrison, OT

At instances, the Sooners struggled to navigate via their deal with scenario in 2021. But a vibrant spot from the 2021 marketing campaign was Anton Harrison, who emerged as a high quality starter at left deal with. Now, Harrison is being penciled in as a first-round contender. That could also be a bit wealthy for the Sooners product, however he definitely has the potential to crack the early rounds in an unsure OT class. Harrison can stand so as to add extra mass at 6’6″, 309 kilos, however he’s lengthy, will get out in house with ease, and is surprisingly fast to reload and re-exert fingers.

Wanya Morris, OT

No one is disputing the uncooked potential with Wanya Morris. The former five-star recruit clearly has the bodily potential to deal with an NFL future. He’s lengthy, athletic, and an all-encompassing bodily expertise. The downside with Morris has all the time been consistency and method. Those are two issues that he’s did not develop over his collegiate profession, each at Tennessee and Oklahoma. There’s a way that Morris might get a shot at proper deal with reverse Harrison in 2022. He’ll must benefit from it.

McKade Mettauer, G

The Sooners have a approach of pumping out offensive line expertise, each on the surface and the inside. After transferring over from California, guard McKade Mettauer could also be ready to profit. A candidate to emerge on the inside line, Mettauer brings expertise and reliability from his time with the Golden Bears. He’s not the most important, strongest blocker, however he performs with good leverage and energetic fingers.

Andrew Raym, C The legacy of Creed Humphrey naturally units a little bit of a precedent on the middle place for Oklahoma. It’s irrational to anticipate a prospect like Humphrey each cycle, however Andrew Raym does have reputable upside as a 2023 NFL Draft prospect. Listed at 6’4″, 307 kilos, he has good dimension for the place. He enhances that dimension with strong lateral athleticism and pure leverage, and he has a imply streak when alternatives come up to bury opponents. With a gradual mixture of energy, athleticism, and depth, Raym can stand up boards in his second 12 months as a starter. Jalen Redmond, DT Perrion Winfrey might have been the headline-grabbing participant on Oklahoma’s defensive entrance. But quietly, Jalen Redmond was simply as disruptive beside him. Redmond’s continued excellence wasn’t essentially a shock. He racked up 11 TFLs and 6.5 sacks in 2019 earlier than opting out of the 2020 season. But Redmond picked up proper the place he left off, producing eight TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and fixed stress exterior of that final 12 months. Standing round 6’3″, 284 kilos, Redmond is an amped-up, high-energy mover with spectacular prying power. He might go on to be one of many Sooners’ finest 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

Kori Roberson, DT

The lack of Winfrey will likely be a blow for the Sooners’ protection, however the hope is that somebody will step up alongside Redmond to fill the void. Early on, Kori Roberson could also be a viable candidate to do exactly that. As a rotational participant, Roberson flashed at instances in 2021. Standing at 6’3″, 287 kilos, he doesn’t have fairly the identical power or proportional attain as Winfrey. But Roberson is a hot-motor rusher with sufficient quickness to make the job onerous for inside blockers.

Reggie Grimes, EDGE

If you’re on the lookout for the prime breakout candidate on Oklahoma’s roster, it simply is perhaps Reggie Grimes on the line of defense. Oklahoma wants somebody to step up with Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas leaving, and Grimes is the No. 1 candidate. Off the sector, Grimes is spectacular — a second-team All-Big 12 tutorial choice and a mechanical engineering main. But on the sector, he’s much more so. Grimes is a freak athlete who was initially recruited as an off-ball LB. He’s since moved to EDGE, the place he employs a uncommon mixture of dimension (6’4″, 266 kilos), burst, and bend.

Jonah Laulu, EDGE

In addition to elevating Grives, the Sooners introduced in Hawaii switch Jonah Laulu to compete for the spots left by Bonitto and Thomas. Standing at 6’5″, 260 kilos, Laulu could also be used equally to Thomas — an edge defender who was additionally capable of stunt inside and disrupt from inside alignments. On the floor, Laulu isn’t fairly as explosive, however he does supply good body density and energy capability. He’s a confirmed producer with 19 TFLs and eight sacks since 2019.

David Ugwoegbu, LB

A breakout candidate within the 2023 NFL Draft class, David Ugwoegbu can have eyes on him this upcoming season. The 6’4″ linebacker has an extremely lengthy body but additionally flashes wonderful short-area athleticism. He was a prospect who didn’t fairly meet expectations in 2021, however the arrival of famend defensive coach Brent Venables might assist him unlock his full potential.

DaShaun White, LB

Undersized however skilled, DaShaun White enters his fifth 12 months with the Sooners this coming season. Previously, he performed alongside Brian Asamoah at inside linebacker in 2021 and had a profession 12 months, placing up 60 complete tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. At 6’0″, 225 kilos, White isn’t a lot of a dimension risk. But his modest vary and protection potential ought to assist him present worth.

T.D. Roof, LB

T.D. Roof has basically been taking a tour of the school soccer circuit. He began at Georgia Tech, went to Indiana, and located his approach to Appalachian State for 2 seasons. Roof had his finest marketing campaign in 2021, selecting up 67 complete tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, and a move deflection. Now, the 5’11”, 215-pound linebacker takes his abilities to Oklahoma, the place he is perhaps requested to assist fill the void left by Asamoah.

D.J. Graham, CB

You’ve all seen D.J. Graham’s insane one-handed interception in opposition to Nebraska from 2021. And should you haven’t seen it, I recommend you make it a precedence. Graham’s upside is actual, and it’s tantalizing as a 2023 NFL Draft prospect. The 6’0″, 193-pound defender has awe-inspiring physique management and instincts on the catch level, and he dietary supplements that with simple athleticism nearer to the road. He nonetheless must work on his method and footwork, in addition to the timing of his jams. But with good teaching, he can ascend.

Woodi Washington, CB

Much like his teammate Graham, Woodi Washington seems like a participant who’s nonetheless scratching the floor of what he will be. At round 5’11”, 191 kilos, Washington is an explosive, fluid athlete with simple transitioning expertise. He nonetheless has room to develop as an impartial playmaker, and he might stand to get stronger. But the upside stays, simply because it did in 2021.

Justin Broiles, DB

The elder statesman in Oklahoma’s secondary is Justin Broiles, who’ll be coming into his sixth 12 months in 2022. Broiles probably doesn’t venture as a assured 2023 NFL Draft choice together with his age. However, he does supply expertise and flexibility, qualities that ought to grant him a chance in coaching camp.

Trey Morrison, DB

To offset the departure of Delarrin Turner-Yell, the Sooners introduced in Trey Morrison through the switch portal, a veteran from North Carolina. Morrison will likely be one of many smaller DBs on the sector, however he has confirmed manufacturing, with two interceptions and 15 deflections over the previous 4 seasons with the Tar Heels.

Key Lawrence, S

After transferring from Tennessee, Key Lawrence rapidly discovered a job to fill with the Sooners. He put up 47 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, a sack, and 4 deflections in 2021 and was acknowledged as an honorable point out All-Big 12 choice. Now, the 6’0″, 204-pound DB returns as an eligible junior and a valued playmaker on the again finish. Lawrence has the burst and density to return downhill and implement, however as he retains constructing round that central trait, he’ll change into much more pleasurable to look at.

Michael Turk, P

Punting doesn’t all the time run within the household, however it does for the Turks. Michael Turk is the nephew of former All-Pro punter Matt Turk. It’s now the youthful Turk who has his sights set on the NFL. Turk truly declared for the 2020 draft and even participated within the NFL Combine, the place he logged 25 bench reps. But Turk bought a waiver to return to high school, and is now at Oklahoma, the place he’s been making a reputation for himself. Not solely is he a tank at 5’11”, 230 kilos, however he has a booming leg able to 85-yard touchbacks. Furthermore, Turk can generate dangle time in extra of 5 seconds.