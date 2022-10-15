Oklahoma’s D.J. Graham Switches from Cornerback to Receiver

There have been some rumors floating round that Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham had made the swap from defensive again to huge receiver, with Sooner Sports Daily making the preliminary report on Wednesday.

Graham retweeted a number of tweets this week that had particulars about his making the swap to huge receiver, all however confirming the transfer, however then on Friday, he made it official.

Graham posted this on Twitter Friday afternoon, placing any hints of it simply being rumors to mattress.

After final week’s 49-0 loss to Texas, Oklahoma coaches mentioned that some adjustments is likely to be coming down the pipe, and this seems to be the primary main shake-up on the Sooners’ roster. Graham has appeared in 26 profession video games for Oklahoma over a three-year span, together with showing in all six video games for the Sooners this season and recording 14 tackles in that point.

While he’s skilled, Graham hasn’t performed properly as of late and is likely to be higher suited to taking part in on the opposite aspect of the ball. That takes away “depth” on the place, nevertheless it additionally offers a few of Oklahoma’s promising kids on the place an opportunity to break by on the depth chart.

Graham isn’t any stranger to the offensive aspect of the ball, having performed wideout in highschool and receiving all-district honors on the place at Keller Central High School (TX).

To this level in his profession, Graham is most well-known for his incredible interception towards Nebraska in 2021. Here’s to hoping that he can put his expertise to use on offense for Oklahoma within the close to future.