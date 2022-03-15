Oklahoma’s school-choice bill not heard despite being in agenda

SHELBY: THANK YOU. DEVELOPING NOW, WE’RE CONTINUING TO TRACK THE LATEST BILLS MANGKI THEIR WAY THROUGH THE STATE CAPITOL. JASON: IT WAS ANOTHER DAY THAT SAW NO DISCUIOSSN OR VOTE FOR THE OKLAHOMA EMPOWERMENT ACT. ALEJANDRA BRIONES JOINS US NOW AT THE FIRST ALERT DESK WITH WHY THIS CONTROVERSIAL BILL KEEPS HITTG A ROAD-BLOCK. ALEJANDRA: SENATE BILL 1647 CONTINUES TO MAKE ITS WAY ONTO THE CAPITOL AGENDA AND NOT BE HED.AR THE BILL WOULD ALLOW PUBLIC MONEY TO TRAVEL WITH STUDENTS TO HELP PAY FOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS. IT WAS ON LAST THURSDAY AGENDA AS WELL, WHICH ENDED WITHOUTT I BEING BROUGHT UP. SUPPORTERS SAY THAT SHOULD STAY WITH THE STUDENT IF THEY MEAK THE CHOICE TO GO TO A PRIVATE SCHOOL OR HOMESCHOOL. LAST MONTH, HOUSE SPEAKER CHARLES MCCALL SAID HE DID NOT PLAN TO BRING THE VOUCHER LLBI UP ON THE HOUSE FLOOR. ONE OF THE BIG CONCERNS FOR SOME LAWMAKERS IS HOW THIS WODUL IMPACT RURAL SCHOOLS THAT
Oklahoma’s ‘college voucher’ invoice not heard Monday regardless of being on agenda
Regardless of being on the Capitol agenda, Oklahoma lawmakers once more didn’t hear the “college voucher” invoice on Monday. >> Associated: Controversial school-choice invoice passes Oklahoma Senate committeeSenate Invoice 1647, additionally referred to as the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, continues to make its method onto the Capitol agenda and never be heard.The invoice was on the agenda Monday for the Senate ground and was on final Thursday’s agenda. Each classes ended with out it being introduced up.The measure would enable public cash to journey with college students to assist pay for personal faculties. Supporters say the cash ought to stick with the coed in the event that they resolve to go to a personal college or dwelling college.Final month, Home Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, mentioned he didn’t plan to deliver the voucher invoice up on the Home ground. A Senate committee handed the controversial invoice by one vote after a extremely uncommon transfer the place Senate management pushed it over the end line.>> Extra like this: Gov. Kevin Stitt emphasizes training in State of the State addressOne of the large issues for some rural lawmakers is how the invoice might impression rural faculties that badly want funding and rural college students who do not have many choices aside from public faculties.Click on right here to learn extra on the invoice.
