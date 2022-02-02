Olajuwon & Katina Work Out On Their Honeymoon On Married At First Sight

A honeymooning “Married At First Sight” couple is butting heads over workouts, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see the continuation of Olajuwon and Katina’s honeymoon after their explosive blowup with Lindsey.

After putting their “speak the language” differences aside with the #MAFS bride, Katina and Olajuwon are spending time together and bonding over barbells in the gym.

Katina admits that she’d rather be at the pool, but obliges her hubby’s request for them to work out. Unfortunately for her, however, her husband is apparently a gym guru who wants to kick things into high gear.

“Stop laughing, get real!” says Olajuwon while guiding her through the workout. “This is my element, I want you to respect this!” “You drop this? It’s over,” Olajuwon adds while Katina’s working out with weights. “I’m taking the ring off.”

R U D E.

At one point, Olajuwon even demands that she put a smile on her face while working out with him.

“Smile, smile, enjoy it!” says the high-energy gym rat. “Think about everything that bothers you, working out is not about what you like.”

Really?!

Katina who’s still optimistic despite her husband’s demanding ways, says that if “she were in her 20s” she would “cry” about Olajuwon’s strong personality but apparently since she’s 30 it’s okay.

“It could be a little bit of an issue,” she admits while keeping a cool head.

Take an exclusive look at Katina and Olajuwon’s strenuous and stressful workout below.

Would YOU cry about Olajuwon’s tyrannical time in the gym or would you take a different approach?

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.