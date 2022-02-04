Trending News

Olathe teen, Harper Claar, goes sledding on hill named for her

February 4, 2022
A teenager from Kansas recently enjoyed a very special day of sledding.Harper’s Hill at Lake Olathe is named after Harper Claar, 13, who lost a leg to cancer. The Elves of Christmas Present and Olathe parks and recreation workers have been working since Christmas Eve to make a handicap-accessible sledding hill at Lake Olathe.Harper’s father helped her with her first sledding run.”You go pretty fast, like build up speed as you go down. You start going down pretty fast quickly,” said Harper Claar.”It’s awesome man. Just the fact that we have a hill dedicated to my daughter, that’s incredible,” said Aaron Claar, Harper’s father.Harper was diagnosed with bone cancer three years ago.Watch the video above to see Harper enjoying the hill named after her.

