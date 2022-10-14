Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive with the “Voices of South Texas” on November 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Immerse your self in Corpus Christi’s earliest historical past at the “Voices of South Texas – Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive” occasion on Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1150 Ramirez Street.

This might be the 13th yr of internet hosting this historic occasion. The occasion will function self-guided excursions, reside people music, and an illustration of a frontier battalion. In addition to storytelling and re-enactments, guests can study extra about the individuals buried at the cemetery by scanning the QR codes on placards staked by tombstones as they stroll by way of the cemetery.

Old Bayview Cemetery was based in 1845 by Colonel E.U. Hitchcock throughout General Zachary Taylor’s navy encampment in Corpus Christi. The cemetery overlooks beautiful views of Nueces and Corpus Christi Bay.

“You can walk through Old Bayview Cemetery and learn America’s history, starting with the War of 1812, the Texas Revolution, the War with Mexico, the Civil War, the Indian Campaigns, and the Spanish-American War. Join us as we dedicate the newest Texas Historical Commission marker for Reuben Holbein,” stated Karen Howden, President of the Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery.

HISTORICAL FACTS ABOUT OLD BAYVIEW CEMETERY:

First U.S. navy cemetery in Texas, based in 1845 on the eve of the U.S.-Mexican War

Over 600 people are buried at the Old Bayview Cemetery

Adjacent to the campsite of General Zachary Taylor’s Army of Occupation in 1845

Veterans from the War of 1812 by way of the Spanish-American War have been laid to relaxation right here

Inducted on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service on October 21, 2020

This yr, the “Voices of South Texas” is hosted by the Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, the Corpus Christi Public Libraries, and Humanities Texas. This program is made attainable partly by a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Admission is free, and everyone seems to be invited! For extra information, go to the (*5*) or join on social media for updates.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is devoted to offering high quality, inexpensive enrichment packages for all ages and pursuits. We invite everybody to Live. Learn. Play!