Old Dominion vs. Marshall live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing
Marshall @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Marshall 8-13; Old Dominion 8-12
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Marshall Thundering Herd will be on the road. Marshall and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Old Dominion winning the first 82-81 at home on the road and the Thundering Herd taking the second 87-67.
This past Saturday, Marshall narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the UAB Blazers 84-81.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Old Dominion proved too difficult a challenge. Old Dominion took down the 49ers 68-52.
The wins brought Marshall up to 8-13 and the Monarchs to 8-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thundering Herd are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average. Old Dominion has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 50th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena — Norfolk, Virginia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall have won eight out of their last 12 games against Old Dominion.
- Feb 06, 2021 – Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 05, 2021 – Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
- Feb 22, 2020 – Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
- Jan 18, 2020 – Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Jan 03, 2019 – Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 22, 2018 – Old Dominion 84 vs. Marshall 79
- Jan 13, 2018 – Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 76
- Mar 09, 2017 – Marshall 64 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 23, 2017 – Old Dominion 86 vs. Marshall 65
- Jan 05, 2017 – Marshall 90 vs. Old Dominion 86
- Feb 20, 2016 – Marshall 82 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Jan 23, 2016 – Marshall 78 vs. Old Dominion 75
