Old Dominion vs. Marshall live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Marshall @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Marshall 8-13; Old Dominion 8-12

After a two-game homestand, the Marshall Thundering Herd will be on the road. Marshall and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Old Dominion winning the first 82-81 at home on the road and the Thundering Herd taking the second 87-67.

This past Saturday, Marshall narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the UAB Blazers 84-81.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Old Dominion proved too difficult a challenge. Old Dominion took down the 49ers 68-52.

The wins brought Marshall up to 8-13 and the Monarchs to 8-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thundering Herd are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average. Old Dominion has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 50th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena — Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena — Norfolk, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Marshall have won eight out of their last 12 games against Old Dominion.