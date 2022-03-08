Old Navy’s new FitsYou jeans adjust to one’s body type

Old Navy

(NEW YORK) — It’s no secret that your waist size today might not have the same exact measurements tomorrow, and that’s one reason why one of Old Navy’s latest denim launches is getting a lot of attention.

The brand’s FitsYou jeans feature a unique technology: one pair can fit up to three sizes.

The innovative “one-size-fits-three” technology adjusts to your size by using a unique yarn and fabric construction that enables the jeans to grow with your body as your weight fluctuates.

Falling in line with Old Navy’s commitment to “BODEQUALITY” announced last year, the jeans feature 70% stretch, Lycra-free technology which allows the fabric to expand over your body without feeling compressive.

According to the brand, there’s also a “Never-Quit Shape Retention” feature that works to hold the shape of the jeans over a period of time.

Old Navy’s FitsYou denim styles are available in sizes 00 – 30 and in several different colors. Right now, the brand is offering an extra 30% off when you use code HURRY at checkout.

