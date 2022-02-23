Oliver Pérez, 19-year MLB veteran, to retire after 2022 season in Mexican League

Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, a veteran of 19 big-league seasons, announced earlier this week that he intends to retire after playing the 2022 campaign with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. Pérez revealed his plans in a video posted by the Toros’ official Twitter account.
Pérez, now 40 years old, originally reached the majors in 2002 when he was just months shy of his 21st birthday. He spent the first half of his career as a starter, amassing a 90 ERA+ across 195 starts (and 206 appearances overall).
The 2009-10 seasons were a particular low point for him, as he permitted 85 runs and he compiled more walks than strikeouts (100 versus 99) in 112 innings with the New York Mets, with whom he had signed a lucrative free-agent contract.
Those negotiations might be best remembered for the comparisons Pérez’s agent, Scott Boras, made as part of his sales pitch to teams. As the New York Times chronicled:
In the chapter “Perez Turns Corner in 2006,” charts are used to argue that the pitching statistics for Perez, who is now 27, are similar to those of Randy Johnson and the Hall-of-Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax at the same age. What’s more, the charts argue that Perez’s control problems will improve, just like they did for Koufax and Johnson as they got older.
Pérez would resurface with the Seattle Mariners in 2012, and from that point on he served only as a reliever. The move to the bullpen did him well, as he accumulated 490 additional big-league appearances, in which he posted a 121 ERA+. He most recently appeared in five games last season with the Cleveland Guardians franchise.
Arguably Pérez’s most memorable moment with the Guardians occurred during the 2020 season, when he threatened to leave the team after Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac were found to have broken the COVID-19 protocols. (Both Clevinger and Plesac were subsequently punished, and Clevinger was later traded to the Padres.)
Besides the Mets, Mariners, and Guardians, Pérez also pitched in the majors with the San Diego Padres, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Houston Astros, and the Washington Nationals. He never made an All-Star Game or received a vote for any major award, yet his longevity was such that he was the second-oldest pitcher in the majors last season, trailing only Rich Hill.
