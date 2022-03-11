Olympian Allyson Felix wants to change the gender pay gap “completely” and achieve “true equality”

U.S. statistics present girls are nonetheless being paid lower than males. Legendary Olympian Allyson Felix instructed CBS Information that she needs the gender pay hole to vary “utterly.”

Girls earn 83 cents for each greenback males make, based on the 2021 numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Whereas the 11-time Olympic medalist pointed to the U.S. girls’s nationwide soccer group reaching a $24 million settlement over equal pay and equal working situations as a significant victory on the difficulty, she acknowledged that girls within the office nonetheless face many hurdles.

“I do really feel like issues are moving into the appropriate path,” she instructed CBS Information. “However we’ve got loads to make up for — we’re coming from a great distance aside.”

“We’re speaking about making an attempt to push for true equality,” she added. “And so I believe it is type of taking these child steps, celebrating the wins the place we get them, however not shedding sight of the last word purpose, which is to vary that utterly.”

Allyson Felix instructed CBS Information that she needs to society to realize ” true equality.” Tim Clayton/Corbis through Getty Photos



A brand new study revealed Thursday takes at take a look at the impacts of when girls say “no” at work. The research, commissioned by Pure Leaf Iced Tea, surveyed over 1,800 girls throughout the U.S. It discovered almost three in 4 girls assume they will expertise a adverse end result if they are saying no, and two in three do. Oe in six girls misplaced out on pay and one in ten had been fired. In the meantime, one in three girls stated they really feel responsible after saying no at work.

In response to those findings, Felix introduced on Thursday she is teaming up with Pure Leaf and the SeekHer Basis to launch the “No” Grants program, which helps girls with short-term monetary help in the event that they expertise penalties for saying no at work. She stated she hopes girls trying into this system will make “psychological well being a precedence” and “prioritize various things.”

Even with the grants’ help, Felix admitted it is “laborious to know when is the appropriate time [to say no] as a result of there’s a price to that.”

Standing as much as an employer is a trigger that is private for probably the most embellished American observe athlete in U.S. historical past. She underwent her personal battle with then-sponsor Nike in 2019, when, amidst contract renegotiations, the sports activities attire big lowballed her allegedly as a result of she was pregnant. She wrote an op-ed in The New York Times calling out the Nike, which later modified its coverage to ensure a pregnant athlete’s pay cannot be minimize throughout being pregnant and within the months after.

She inspired girls to be “in a position to communicate that fact” and apply for the grants.

“Realizing the emotional toll and the worry and like households which might be really affected by this, and never wanting any girl to be in that place,” she stated. “I really feel like it is a excellent spot to begin and to have the ability to take a step in the appropriate path.”

