Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry responds to backlash after she turns away from U.S. flag during national anthem

Hammer thrower and activist Gwen Berry has obtained fierce backlash after she appeared to show her again to the American flag because the nationwide anthem was being performed on the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend.

Berry, who famously protested in the course of the anthem within the 2019 Pan American Video games, caught consideration for turning her physique towards the stands and away from the flag as “The Star-Spangled Banner” was taking part in on the trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. Towards the top of the track, she put a black T-shirt with the phrases “Activist Athlete” on her head. Her opponents DeAnna Worth, who gained first place, and Brooke Andersen, second place winner, put their fingers over their hearts and confronted the flag.

Following her protest of the anthem, she drew ire from some conservative voices. Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw stated Monday that Berry must be removed from the team. Whereas sharing an article of the incident, Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, “Why does the Left hate America?” Former Republican presidential candidate and ex-Wisconsin governor Scott Walker additionally blasted Berry on Twitter.

“What’s mistaken with folks?” he wrote. “Rising up, everybody stood for the American flag. Did not matter your politics, race, intercourse, revenue, faith; everybody stood for the flag. It was a kind of civic rituals that introduced us collectively. It nonetheless ought to right this moment.”

Berry responded to the criticism on social media, saying folks’s feedback shows they “rally patriotism over primary morality” and “the commercials, statements, and phony sentiments concerning black lives had been only a hoax.”

“I by no means stated I hated this nation!” she said in one other tweet. “Folks attempt to put phrases in my mouth however they can not. That is why I converse out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE.”

Gwendolyn Berry, third place, turns away from U.S. flag in the course of the U.S. Nationwide Anthem as DeAnna Worth, first place, and Brooke Andersen, second place, additionally stand on the rostrum after the Girls’s Hammer Throw at 2020 U.S. Olympic Monitor & Discipline Workforce Trials. / Getty Photographs



On Saturday, Berry stated she felt the taking part in of the anthem after her award ceremony “felt prefer it was a set-up.”

“They did it on objective,” Berry informed the Associated Press. “I used to be pissed, to be sincere.” She added that she discovered it no coincidence that she was in plain view in the course of the anthem.

“They stated they had been going to play it earlier than we walked out, then they performed it after we had been on the market,” Berry stated. “However I do not actually need to speak in regards to the anthem as a result of that is not essential. The anthem would not converse for me. It by no means has.”

USA Monitor and Discipline spokeswoman Susan Hazzard stated in an announcement that the anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

“We did not wait till the athletes had been on the rostrum for the hammer throw awards. The nationwide anthem is performed daily in line with a beforehand printed schedule,” she stated.

Berry, who certified for the Tokyo Olympics, stated she is going to proceed to advocate for racial justice within the U.S.

“My objective and my mission is greater than sports activities,” Berry stated Saturday. “I am right here to characterize these … who died because of systemic racism. That is the essential half. That is why I am going. That is why I am right here right this moment.”

Berry is not any stranger to elevating consciousness to racial injustice. She and fencer Race Imboden had been punished for protesting on the medal stand in the course of the 2019 Pan American Video games in Lima. They obtained a 12-month probation that was later overturned.

