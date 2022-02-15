Front Page Sports

Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

February 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



A skier trains during a cross-country skiing training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ZHANGJIAKOU – Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.

Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram