Olympic superstar Simone Biles gets engaged to Texans’ Jonathan Owens

Olympic star Simone Biles is adding another career accomplishment to her name. On Tuesday, the 24-year old Olympic gold medalist announced that she is engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles and Owens got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Biles shared several photos of Owens’ proposal and the two celebrating the news. The Olympic gymnast also posted a photo of the ring itself, which featured an oval-shaped center stone.

“Ready for forever with you,” Owens commented on his fiance’s post.

Biles and Owens began dating after the two met following a Texans game and made their relationship official in August 2020. Owens was a huge support system for Biles when she was dealing with mental health issues in 2021.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again,” Owens posted on Instagram in July 2021. “You know I’m always here for you baby.”

Owens has spent the last three seasons as a member of the Texans. The 26-year old safety has started two games and recorded his first career interception against the Los Angeles Chargers this past December.