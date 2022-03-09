Olympique Lyonnais sale: Minority stake of Ligue 1 club on the market to ‘strengthen its financial structure’

Olympique Lyonnais have noted Wednesday’s joint communication by Pathe and IDG Capital which has made clear that the pair who account for 40% of the Ligue 1 club behind the OL Groupe owners are looking to move on. As well as the men’s team, OL Groupe also oversees Lyon’s hugely successful feminine section which is one of the strongest in Europe.

Pathe are longtime partners of the club dating back to 1999 while IDG arrived back in 2016 and both hold shares just shy of 20% each and the pair have charged investment bank Raine with finding takers for their parts of the seven-time French champions.

Raine have been tasked with helping Pathe and IDG to “evaluate their strategic and financial options concerning their respective stakes in the club” while both have “received expressions of interest from investors.” Any further moves “will favor parties wishing to collaborate with the current management in order to continue to develop the club’s vision and build on the OL legacy.”

Lyon’s response arrived moments before their UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash with FC Porto got underway and clarified that Les Gones are currently looking at ways to address their financial situation which has been affected by irregular European involvement of late.

“OL Groupe notes the intentions declared by Pathe and IDG in their press release,” read OL’s statement. “OL Groupe recalls that, as announced during the presentation of the half-year results on February 16, it is actively working on a project to strengthen its financial structure. This work is carried out in accordance with the guidelines decided by the directors of OL Groupe during the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 15.

“The purpose of this work is to enable the continuation of development projects which include the multipurpose arena — the construction of which has begun and is part of the OL Vallée project — the OL Reign women’s team in Seattle and OL Groupe’s investments in ASVEL men’s team who have been a permanent Euroleague member since 2021-22.”

Lyon are currently ninth in Ligue 1 but hopeful of reaching the Europa League quarterfinals against Porto which you can follow on Paramount+.