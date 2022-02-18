Omaha firefighter lands dream job after cancer diagnosis







A Nebraska firefighter, who just graduated from the academy, almost lost his life even before he began his career.Kevin Juszyk, 32, is one of the newest members of the Omaha Fire Department. But he got sidetracked for a while before taking his seat on a fire engine. “It’s definitely the best job in the world,” Juszyk said. “Great to finally be here and be through academy.” He’s gladly doing the daily probationary firefighter duties of cleaning the kitchen and testing the jaws of life.He does bring some experience to the job. He’s already saved someone’s life. In June of 2019, Juszyk was working as an EMT at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. While on the job, he revived a man having a heart attack.The Omaha Fire Department honored him and three other EMTs with the citizen life-saving award. “To be able to see the gentleman later and shake his hand, and tell him that it’s glad to have him with us is just an amazing experience,” Juszyk said.When Juszyk first wanted to get on the fire department in 2019, he wanted to make sure he was ready for the grueling academy. He went to an urgent care to have doctors check out a persistent cough. That’s when he found out his life needed saving.”I went from the best day of my life to worst, hit rock bottom,” he said.The normally healthy father of two didn’t even have a primary care doctor. So, at a clinic, doctors delivered the news of what they saw on a chest X-ray. “The doctor came in and she was like, ‘Nope, you don’t have pneumonia or bronchitis, you have a large mass in your chest and you need it checked out immediately,'” he said.The large mass was non-hodgkins lymphoma. The blood cancer tumor was pushing on his heart. Not only was Juszyk’s application to be a firefighter put on hold, so was his life.”It really went from, ‘Yeah, I’m going to get checked out and still feeling great, just got the call the day prior I was going to be on the fire department and start the academy class and then having that happen,’ was a complete gut-punch,” he said.Juszyk started intense chemo treatments immediately and for the next six months completed six rounds of treatment.By June of last year, the cancer was gone.”‘Yep, you are cleared. You are good to go,'” he said that’s what doctors told him.Juszyk admits he struggled with the chemo and there were times it was tough to keep fighting, but he focused on his name being on the back of his firefighting turn-out gear.Omaha fire promised him a spot when he recovered.” I had my family, but there was this added extra bonus of, ‘Hey, I can get this dream. It is still attainable, I just have to fight through it all,'” he said.While he proudly wears his new gear, Juszyk knows this day almost didn’t come.”To be able to get here, this is a dream come true to be on the Omaha Fire department,” Juszyk said. “Just an amazing feeling to know I got thru this and feel like that I can get through anything.”That’s the message he wants to share with his daughters, other cancer survivors and any Omaha citizen struggling in these trying times.”Try to stay positive, even in the downest, darkest times, you have to try to find that glimmer of hope and hold onto it and let grow,” he said.

