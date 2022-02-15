Omaha woman helps baby who was born on the sidewalk







Police in Omaha, Nebraska, found a newborn on the sidewalk with no mother in sight. Officers said the woman gave birth and then left. They’re thanking the good Samaritans who watched over the child while waiting for first responders. Sister station KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with one of the witnesses. It was on the cold pavement where a baby was born on Sunday around 10 a.m. “Yesterday was wrong,” Latrell Crane said. Crane said she witnessed the incident. “She came up over here, right? She was cold. She was in pain. She was crying and I know her,” Crane said. Crane said a group of people realized what was happening, so they gathered blankets and wrapped the mom. That’s when Crane said she ran to a nearby business to call the police. “I come over and the baby is on the sidewalk. Just in the fetal position, not breathing. Her umbilical cord still attached. And then … it’s just my instinct because I have two kids in my own, right? I grabbed a umbilical cord and wrapped around my hand,” Crane said.According to Crane, the mom then wrapped a blanket around her waist and left while Crane said she took care of the baby boy.A police report said the mother was found nearby, behind a house. “I shook his chest. ‘Come on, baby. Come on, come on, come on.’ And he said, ‘Wah, oh, wah,'” Crane said.Crane describes the baby as a cute boy with a full head of black hair.According to police reports, both mother and baby were taken in serious condition to Nebraska Medicine. The report said the baby was exposed to 15-degree temperatures for at least 5 minutes. Crane calls the experience “traumatizing” and said she cried all day Sunday. “I have two kids. My own two boys. That she just left him on the sidewalk, it’s not cool. It’s not cool at all. I was the one that saved him,” Crane said.Police officials said they are still investigating and haven’t made any arrests. Watch the video above for the full story.

