Omari Hardwick Says His $150K Pay Per Power Episode Wasn’t Enough, He Still Borrowed Money From 50 Cent

Actor, Omari Hardwick, mentioned his wage in a current interview. The actor revealed he needed to borrow cash from Energy’s co-executive producer, 50 Cent.
Based on Complicated, Hardwick appeared on The Pivot Podcast to debate his time on Energy. He shared what he earned whereas filming the Starz hit collection. Hardwick even mentioned, not solely did he borrow cash from 50 Cent, however he repaid him with curiosity.
Hardwick acted for years earlier than touchdown the lead function in Energy. Nonetheless, he felt he by no means made the cash he deserved. The veteran actor acknowledged he’s now at some extent the place he makes the kind of cash he ought to’ve been paid earlier than.
“I nonetheless haven’t made what I ought to have made. I nonetheless by no means made the cash—no, the cash, I by no means made what I ought to have made. By no means,” Harwick said.
“Interval. It’s taking place now, lastly.” He jokingly mentioned he solely made “5 {dollars}” from the films he appeared in earlier than enjoying hustler, James St. Patrick, in Energy.
Hardwick admitted that 50 Cent loaned him cash after the primary and second seasons.
“He gave me $20,000 and the following summer season he gave me $23,000,” he mentioned.
Hardwick believes 50 Cent did it partly as a result of he “adores” his spouse Jennifer “Jae” Hardwick and their kids.
“He would possibly like them greater than me. It was completely given in a approach of, like, you understand care for the household, bro, use that.”
Whereas discussing his time on Energy, he publicly disclosed how a lot he earned per episode for the primary time. Though it wasn’t what he anticipated, it was greater than what he’d acquired earlier than.
“How a lot do you assume I made per week? An episode?” he requested the hosts. They guessed round $150,000 per episode. Hardwick replied, “You bought it proper, yeah. First time I’ve ever disclosed it.”