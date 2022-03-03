On ‘Life After Lockup’ Kaylah Moves Away From Her Family ForHer Felon Bae

Are y’all ready for the return of “Love After Lockup?”

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the all-new season premiere episode of WE tv’s “Love After Lockup,” premiering on Friday, March 4 at 9pm ET/PT. The original installment of the criminally popular franchise is back with five new couples and a fan favorite couple from “Love During Lockup.” In the sneak preview clip we meet Kaylah, who reveals she’s recently moved away from her close-knit family in Pittsburgh to be with her boyfriend once he’s released from prison. In the clip Kaylah reveals she was never really into bad boys, which might seen odd since Martel was locked up on gun and drug charges.

Check out the clip below:

We’re fascinated! If you’re anything like us you probably are dying to know more about how these two ended up together. Well, according to the info we got, Kaylah and Martel met by chance at a party 14 years ago. They had an instant connection and dated briefly before Martel was arrested and handed a hefty prison sentence and the couple were determined to continue their relationship through prison walls. After a 13-year prison stay, will secrets and lies get in between the love they’ve shared for all those years?

What do you guys think about this couple? Kaylah definitely seems sweet. We’ll have to see about Martel.

The season premiere of “Love After Lockup” airs on WeTV on Friday, March 4 at 9pm ET/PT

Will you be watching?