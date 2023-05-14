Texas

On Mother’s Day, Rodney Reed’s Mom Keeps Up the Fight for Justice

May 14, 2023
posting


The mom of Rodney Reed recalled going to peer him on the day he was once convicted and creating a promise to struggle for justice with him. She shared, “That evening, I went to see him and, as I was sitting, he was looking at me and said, ‘Mama, I didn’t do it.’ I said, ‘I know you didn’t do it, baby,’ and he cried … And I said, ‘Look at me.’ And as we looked at each other in the eyes I told him, ‘It’s not going to happen,’”

She defined that during that second, she had religion in God that her son would now not be carried out. They each made a pact to stick robust and now not “fall.” She promised to let the international know what had came about and vowed not to be quiet.

