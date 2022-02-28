On stage back home, Catherine Kirk talks about growing up the daughter of a mayor, her dance career

Dressed to the nines in a glittery silver jumpsuit and animated by the sensual D’Angelo ballad “Prayer,” Catherine Kirk moves slowly and slinkily in front of a pink, plastic-covered couch. The Dallas native is in a scene from Kyle Abraham’s An Untitled Love, inspired by the house parties thrown by his parents in 1980s Pittsburgh and the sense of community they evoked.

Kirk, who just turned 30, has been with the choreographer’s troupe A.I.M (short for Abraham in Motion) since 2013, witnessing firsthand and participating in his ascension to becoming one of the world’s most celebrated dance-makers. She’s back in town next weekend when A.I.M brings the hourlong piece to Moody Performance Hall, presented by TITAS/Dance Unbound.

A MacArthur genius grant winner, Abraham is best known for politically charged pieces like Pavement, Absent Matter and The Gettin’ that try to make sense of the historical oppression of African Americans.

Catherine Kirk, who grew up in Dallas, is the daughter of former Mayor Ron Kirk and arts activist Matrice Ellis Kirk. She is a member of Kyle Abraham’s A.I.M dance troupe, which is scheduled to perform the choreographer’s “An Untitled Love” at Moody Performance Hall, presented by TITAS/Dance Unbound. (Tim Barden)

For An Untitled Love, which is set to the soulful music of R&B crooner D’Angelo, Abraham turns inward to examine self-love in the context of the black experience. It was developed over three years, with its premiere delayed by the pandemic until last summer.

We took the opportunity of her return to Dallas to talk to Kirk, now living in Brooklyn, about growing up the daughter of a mayor, Ron Kirk, and her unlikely career as a dancer. She’s a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Here’s an edited version of the interview.

Tell me about An Untitled Love.

There was this creative shift from Kyle to not only create an evening length work to one artist, in this case D’Angelo, but create work that had more of an uplifting feel, showed our Black culture in a positive but also a realistic light that brings humanity and joy. There was an outcry for different representations to be seen, to have conversations about what representation already exists that we can be inspired from and what is overrepresented, including what stereotypes exist, what tropes.

A.I.M dance company member Catherine Kirk with choreographer Kyle Abraham during a rehearsal of Abraham’s “An Untitled Love.” (Christopher Duggan)

We started having a lot of conversations around black love and our own experiences in love — romantic love and friendship and community and what we may have witnessed from the people who brought us up, from our own villages and tribes.

It was kind of this nostalgia of what was, being able to walk up to each other, laugh together, love together, joke on each other, make fun of ourselves, be vulnerable with each other, like all of these human points of connection that all of us have missed for a year-plus. Now, hopefully, it will be seen less through a lens of that nostalgia and more through a lens of hope, in the sense that I think people are kind of hoping to see the other side of this. I think it’s really timely. And now I can finally bring it to my home.

You first saw Kyle perform while you were attending NYU. What struck you?

His ease of movement, and this kind of postmodern gumbo. I saw so much of my culture of grooves, but also of form and technique. I learned he was going to be the alumni choreographer at NYU my third year. I didn’t wind up in the piece, but he expressed interest and fondness over my dancing and we stayed connected.

Dallas native Catherine Kirk flanked by fellow A.I.M dance company members Donovan Reed and Javon Jones in choreographer Kyle Abraham’s “An Untitled Love.” (Carrie Schneider)

Then by chance you saw his signature work Pavement in Harlem when you were staying with a friend of your mom after Superstorm Sandy. Eventually you joined the company nine years ago. Why have you stuck around?

I definitely never imagined that I would be anywhere for this long. But it’s just a great fit. I need very much a reason. I love moving, I will always move, I will always be dancing. But sometimes in watching dance, I can feel even as an audience member who knows the dance world very intimately, I can feel a disconnect. Sometimes dance can feel overly abstract or maybe self-indulgent. But with Kyle’s work, it speaks to something in society, something that’s relatable, something that I can see myself in or go home and really think about.

Dallas native Catherine Kirk in choreographer Kyle Abraham’s “An Untitled Love.” (Christopher Duggan)

How did you get interested in dance in the first place?

Oh, it’s not so romantic. I was very much a tomboy. I played every sport I could. I went to Stonewall Jackson [elementary school in the M Streets]. I was pretty anti, like “I don’t want to be a ballerina, that’s wack.” But sports season came to an end. I went to my best friend’s recital, which I think was at the Majestic Theatre downtown. I was like, all right, I’m gonna give it a try. Then I went and didn’t realize that I wouldn’t be dancing with my friends because they all started when they were like 2 or 3. So here I am, in the fourth or fifth grade, dancing with the little ones. I kind of had to make my way up. I can’t speak to why, but I just, in retrospect, found myself never leaving.

I realized dance was helping me mentally, emotionally. I’ve always struggled with my confidence, with communication. I would be so self-conscious, even in dance settings. I think I have a spiritual connection to movement as language and began relying on it in the sense that it probably didn’t help my other communication skills. I was like, “I can just dance about it.”

We have social media and all this representation of dancers on Instagram and different dance companies around the world. But I had no clue about any of it. I had an idea about studying dance, but it was almost like what for? How many dance companies are there? What is it like to be in a dance company? I didn’t know any of those things, I definitely took a gamble.

Catherine Kirk rehearsing Kyle Abraham’s “An Untitled Love” with fellow A.I.M company member Martell Ruffin. (Laura Diffenderfer)

Throughout NYU, I kind of panicked. “Can I do this? Am I going to be successful? Am I going to have to like pivot my whole 20 years of life to try to gain a new skill.” I always had a ton of other interests. While I was at NYU, I became Reiki-certified and yoga-certified. I looked into real estate. I was into photography.

What was it like growing up with your father as mayor?

Although I didn’t know what it meant, I understood sometimes people will stop my dad more than other dads or interrupt dinner. I’m very much not the extroverted person that my dad is. It was different from other people’s experience. People were like, “I heard your dad’s the president of Dallas.”

I enjoyed running around City Hall and meeting everyone that he worked with. It shifted more once he ran for Senate. I was in third or fourth grade. The neighbors catty-corner to us would have [John] Cornyn signs out front.

I remember a lot of talk about a bridge and American Airlines Center. I became more proud of him once I understood. It was mainly me growing up with a lot of people walking up to me asking if my dad was there.

How about your mom, Matrice Ellis-Kirk?

She is such a hard worker as an executive search consultant but also was so involved as much as she could be in me and my sisters’ lives and our extracurricular activities. She was always about the school and offering her abilities for fundraising. She always had an interest in the arts but that also flourished with her relationship with Booker T. and then TITAS.

With my dad as well, they were both always so supportive. They never made me question, although I found enough on my own. They taught me that if you’re blessed enough to have an idea of what you’re passionate about, be confident in that and go for it. It’s so rare to live your dream or even have clarity on what your dream might be.

Details

March 4-5 at 8 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $26-$76. attpac.org. titas.org.