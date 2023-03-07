On the first day of the 2023 session, GOP lawmakers file a 6-week abortion ban in Florida

The GOP-controlled Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis licensed a 15-week abortion ban remaining 12 months. On Tuesday, lawmakers filed a invoice to cut back the ban to 6 weeks, developing vital new abortion restrictions in the state.

State Sen. Erin Grall, who has been at the leading edge of abortion restrictions in Florida, filed the Senate invoice, SB 300, on the first day of the 2023 regulation consultation.

In the House, the invoice, HB 7, used to be subsidized by means of State Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, who represents phase of Lee County.

DeSantis, all over his State of the State cope with, didn’t point out a new 6-week abortion ban, however he did say in his remarks: “We are proud to be pro-family and we are proud to be pro-life in the state of Florida.” At the identical time, DeSantis has many times been wary about what he would need to say about additional abortion restrictions.

The new regulation states that “A physician may not knowingly perform or induce a termination of pregnancy if the physician determines the gestational age of the fetus is more than 6 weeks unless one of the following conditions is met…”

The invoice had eradicated the quantity “15” in the piece of the regulation.

The following prerequisites met come with new language:

/The being pregnant has now not stepped forward to the 3rd trimester fetus has now not accomplished viability beneath s. 390.01112

and two physicians certify in writing that, in affordable clinical judgment, the fetus has a deadly fetal abnormality.

/The being pregnant is the outcome of rape or incest and the gestational age of the fetus is no more than 15 weeks as decided by means of the doctor. At the time the girl schedules or arrives for her appointment for a termination of being pregnant, she should supply a reproduction of a restraining order, police file, clinical file, or different courtroom order or documentation proving that she is acquiring the termination of being pregnant as a result of she is a sufferer of rape or incest. If the girl is a minor, the doctor should file the incident of rape or incest to the central abuse hotline as required beneath s. 39.201.

extra to come back …