On the Town: Open call out for next Oklahoma Singer

The state of Oklahoma is looking for its next state singer to be used in a multi-year tourism campaign in a contest presented by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department in partnership with the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.

Deadline for the open call for the next Oklahoma Singer is May 30. The winner will record a pre-selected song for the campaign and be compensated $10,000. Applicants will record a segment of the song and then upload it to a private link.

For information, go to okfilmmusic.org and navigate to the contest information under “latest news.”

Looking for more talent

The 2022 Kelli O’Hara Awards will recognize 20 talented high school performers and shows and announce acting, musical and ensemble awards during an event Thursday.

OKC Broadway and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will present the award winners, sponsored by Paycom, live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Rose State College’s Hudiburg Chevrolet Center. The event is free.

Outstanding actor finalists, listed with their high schools, are Psalm Ambos, Norman North; Gage Beam, Ada; Benjamin Bryant, Choctaw; Cade DeWitt, Elk City; Matthew Fowler, Bishop McGuinness; Owen Hatch, Edmond Memorial; Caden McKenna, Griffin Murra and, Jerry Shottenkirk, all of Mustang; and Jared White, Bethany.

Outstanding actress finalists are: Murphy Carey, Mia Lashley, Edmond Memorial; Chloe Cariker, Bethany; Gabrielle Carlson, Lizzie Jones and Rebekah Peters, all of Ada; Rachael Mosshammer, McKinley Rowton, Choctaw; Kalie Sloan, Sulphur; and Hannah White, Elk City.

The top two winners will compete in New York at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards.

Finalists for outstanding ensemble performance are Ada High School for “Pippin,” Bethany High School for “Bye Bye Birdie,” Edmond Memorial High School for “Anastasia,” and Mustang High School for “Something Rotten.” Finalists for outstanding musical performance are Ada’s “Pippin,” Elk City High School’s “Newsies” and Mustang’s “Something Rotten.”

Show House stunner

You have through Sunday to tour this year’s beautiful Symphony Show House in Edmond at 1124 Fairview Farm Rd. You’ll walk away with some ideas for your own home as you walk through 32 uniquely designed spaces, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a balcony upstairs and the backyard pool and sitting area.

I got to tour it last week at the patron party for friends of the Oklahoma City Orchestra League, which puts on the Show House every year to benefit the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. The home is for sale, and it is presented this year in memory of longtime supporters Dr. Henry and Mrs. Josephine Freede.

In addition to Taylor, Show House committee members are J. Mark Taylor, chairman; Cindy Solomon, boutique staffing; and Carole Doerner and Jennie Drake, designer sales staffing and treasurers. Sponsors include gold patrons Dr. Margaret Freede and Glenna and Dick Tanenbaum; silver patrons Lance and Cindy Ruffle; and bronze patrons June Tucker, Dr. Don and Elanor Whitsett and The Kerr Foundation.

Parking is easy at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church across Western from the neighborhood. A shuttle will take you to the front door of the Show House. For information, go to okcphil.org.

Have an idea, item or event for On the Town? Email [email protected]