Onalaska trial: Federal special agent testifies





Federal brokers have equipped testimony about Oklahoma City businesswoman Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin’s makes an attempt to distance herself from drug planes. She was once arrested in December 2020 and claimed that she was once eager about a Ponzi scheme along with her alleged partner that concerned pretend airplane offers to funnel cash to his Guatemalan mining operation. Mercer-Erwin allegedly was hoping to earn an enormous payout from the scheme, which ran from 2014 to 2020 and concerned the sale of as much as 100 pretend plane transactions value a minimum of $500 million. A forensic accountant testified that Mercer-Erwin funneled $75 million from an escrow account to Federico Machado and pocketed $4.9 million in escrow charges. Machado is now a fugitive in Argentina. Mercer-Erwin owned Aircraft Guaranty Corp. and is accused of placing plane into the arms of narco-traffickers, which is against the law underneath U.S. legislation. Foreign nationals can not get U.S. registration for his or her plane. However, international nationals can acquire U.S. registration for his or her plane via moving the identify to a accept as true with corporate, which is what Mercer-Erwin’s corporate did. Federal prosecutors have claimed that a collection of reports that WFAA first aired in 2019 spurred the investigation that ended in the indictments of Mercer-Erwin, her daughter, and others. Prosecutors allege that whilst retaining planes in accept as true with, Mercer-Erwin didn’t know the whereabouts of a lot of her planes and did not report the right kind bureaucracy when planes had been taken in a foreign country. Jurors heard that a airplane seized in Belize in February 2020 with 2,300 pounds of cocaine was once the biggest cocaine seizure in that country’s historical past. Evidence confirmed that the airplane modified arms 3 times in one day on Dec. 16, 2019. Mercer-Erwin’s daughter then filed a invoice of sale moving possession to Aircraft Guaranty, permitting the corporate to sign up the airplane within the United States. Mercer-Erwin’s legal professionals have contended that there was once merely no means she may stay alongside of the entire greater than 1,000 planes registered via her plane accept as true with corporate. Her legal professionals argued that she didn’t have any accountability to report paperwork letting the government know planes have been taken in a foreign country. However, different accept as true with corporations, similar to Wells Fargo and the Bank of Utah, have made such export filings, which Aircraft Guaranty, because the registered proprietor, was once required to make. Mercer-Erwin instructed brokers all over conferences after her arrest that she had “deregistered” as many as 10 planes that have been discovered related to drug smuggling. Testimony into the alleged Ponzi scheme had up to now fascinated by a secret ledger maintained via Machado and Mercer-Erwin. However, Mercer-Erwin instructed brokers that the alleged Ponzi scheme started two years previous and concerned a minimum of 50 to 100 plane. Investors signed agreements with Mercer-Erwin and Machado dictating that they’d obtain a big up-front price for placing up a “fully refundable deposit” in order that Machado may purchase planes. Investors stressed the cash into escrow accounts at Wright Brothers Aircraft Title, headed via Mercer-Erwin. The agreements with Mercer-Erwin dictated that the escrow deposits had been to stay within the account, to be returned simplest to the investor as soon as the airplane gross sales had been finished or upon the investor’s request for compensation. Instead of the deposits staying within the account as required, a forensic account up to now testified ledger and financial institution data confirmed the cash flowed to pay off prior traders and into the coffers of entities managed via Machado. While Machado was once the consumer, thousands and thousands of bucks in deposits flowed to him. Mercer-Erwin instructed brokers that Machado would instruct the place to ship bills and the volume of such bills. Despite realizing concerning the scenario, she stated she didn’t surrender the scheme as a result of she “did not have the money in trust” and “was in too far”.