Once a Ukrainian bike tour guide, a refugee now raises money for the troops

(NEW YORK) — Yurii Panchenko, who fled Ukraine along with his spouse and solely daughter hours after the primary Russian missile exploded close to his home, has begun elevating funds by way of his Ukrainian mountain bike enterprise, providing excursions in and round Kyiv through Airbnb.

There aren’t any precise excursions happening, as Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, continues to face indiscriminate missile strikes and shelling by the Russian army. However cash, which might be used to assist the Ukrainian protection, retains flowing into Panchenko’s account.

“Individuals from all around the world have booked excursions for a number of months forward simply to assist us,” Panchenko stated, including, “Apart from Russians. We haven’t had bookings from there but.”

Earlier than the struggle, Panchenko’s excursions have been known as “Mountain Biking In Kyiv” and the enterprise had about one request per week. He renamed them “Help Ukrainian Military Mountain Bike Excursions in Kyiv” and demand flew off the charts. The concept got here just a few days in the past, with a reserving request for a motorcycle tour on a day when bombs have been falling on the Ukrainian capital.

“First, I didn’t perceive. Then I learn a be aware from the client, the place they stated they didn’t need to take the tour and so they simply wished to assist us,” Panchenko, who’s now dwelling along with his household in Vienna, Austria, stated.

Since then, he’s had greater than 500 excursions booked, elevating greater than $15,000, regardless of dropping his costs to make the symbolic journey extra inexpensive.

Panchenko is considered one of many Airbnb hosts in Ukraine utilizing the platform to boost cash. Greater than 14,300 Airbnb Experiences have been booked in Ukraine within the week previous to March 9, the corporate advised ABC Information.

Hosts acquired about $360,000 in the identical time interval, the corporate stated. Airbnb earlier this month introduced it was quickly waiving visitor and host charges for bookings in Ukraine.

“We’re so humbled by the inspiring generosity of our neighborhood throughout this second of disaster,” stated Haven Thorn, an organization spokesperson.

Whereas there is no technique to understand how recipients use the donations, Airbnb stated it is “actively evaluating” the listings in Ukraine to “detect and deter fraudulent exercise.”

“The overwhelming majority or most of our hosts are on a regular basis individuals sharing the house during which they reside,” Thorn stated. “Individuals contemplating reserving to donate can even have a look at a Host’s profile to see what number of listings they’ve and examine the historical past of evaluations on the itemizing to see how lengthy the itemizing has been lively.”

The bike mechanic from Kyiv stated he has used the cash to purchase gasoline and drugs in assist of evacuation efforts in Ukraine. He stated he additionally bought a particular thermal digicam price about $1,700 for considered one of Ukraine’s elite army models.

“We’re additionally planning to ship the troops different particular units, physique armours and helmets,” Panchenko added.

Panchenko stated his household has barely something to spare, but they’re not planning to maintain any of the Airbnb proceeds for his or her private use. They fled to Vienna by way of Romania on a four-day experience, having packed a single bag of garments and necessities whereas carrying lower than a thousand {dollars}. They managed to seek out free momentary lodging and assist within the Austrian capital, the place Panchenko now works as a motorcycle mechanic in a restore store.

“We’ll be right here for at the very least three weeks. We’re faring a lot better than different households who’re nonetheless caught in Ukraine. We’re making an attempt to assist these in want as a lot as we will,” Panchenko stated.

Panchenko’s household house is close to town airport in Kyiv, however when the primary Russian cruise missiles hit dangerously shut, they have been gone in 15 minutes, he stated. They hopped into their automotive and headed off early within the morning.

“We have been truly prepared for one thing like this to occur and had some necessities pre-packed. However we by no means anticipated ballistic missiles to be raining down on us,” Panchenko stated.

He managed to flee along with his household earlier than Ukraine banned all males aged 18-60 from leaving the nation and began conscripting them into the army.

“I’m not a army man and I knew I might be helpful from elsewhere, like sending assist from overseas,” Panchenko stated.

Panchenko stated his household has no discernible plan for the long run.

“We’re at present dwelling within the second. We don’t know what’s going to occur to us subsequent week,” Panchenko stated.

He needs to return to Ukraine along with his household as soon as the struggle is over and rebuild his life, he stated.

“But when they’ll want me to return and struggle, I’ll be prepared,” he stated.

