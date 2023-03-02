One Chapter Closes, but Much More to Write

By: D. Scott Fritchen

The particular finish to a distinct night time for a distinct group arrived at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when Kansas State head trainer Jerome Tang grabbed the microphone at the basketball court docket, yelled, “OK, fellas!” and Okay-State gamers rushed into the coed phase as Tang joined the pep band like again and again ahead of. Except this will be the remaining time this season. Yes, in a season of such a lot of vibrant beginnings, there arrives an finish. And Thursday, in entrance of an 8th consecutive sellout crowd at Bramlage Coliseum, it marked the general house sport for the Wildcats.







Except Tang noticed issues otherwise.







“This is just the start!” Tang yelled.







Yes, Okay-State has arrange store within the Big 12 Conference, Tang has planted his flag, and Okay-State seniors one at a time thanked their households and coaches and teammates and fanatics following an 85-69 win over Oklahoma. Yes, Okay-State performed a sport, but it felt extra like a two-hour party. It used to be one remaining Little Apple appearing because the Wildcats put the completing touches on a house season that’ll be valuable for a very long time.







Wednesday used to be about Markquis Nowell making one ultimate 3-pointer. It used to be Keyontae Johnson with one ultimate opposite layup. It used to be Desi Sills with one remaining sweeping left-hander within the paint. It used to be Tykei Greene with one remaining put-back, Abayomi Iyiola with one finishing touch, and Nate Awbrey sinking two loose throws within the ultimate minute. It used to be in every single place, the emotion, and the coaches, gamers, fanatics and scholars rode it like one remaining magical wave that rocked Bramlage. A good-bye birthday celebration. And no person sought after it to prevent.





“It’s the best feeling to play here,” Johnson stated. “It’s the loudest fans. They brought out a different side of me. It’s like you’re playing back home with your friends. I’m definitely going to miss it.”



Okay-State bade farewell to its six-man senior elegance, the primary senior elegance below Tang, and Tang have been via many senior nights ahead of — 19 as an assistant/affiliate head trainer at Baylor, to be actual — but this one hit otherwise, as a result of those have been his guys, and this used to be his group, and he was hoping for the entirety to move easily.



“It was nerve-wracking,” Tang stated. “I didn’t know how I’d respond out there.”



He sought after to be sure that the group used to be locked in. He sought after to be sure that the seniors have been in a position to rejoice. He sought after to be sure that they gained a right kind curtain name. He sought after to be sure that the entirety used to be proper. He have been to Senior Nights that did not end smartly. He sought after a right kind finishing for this senior elegance.



“When they started calling the young men out and giving them their jerseys at midcourt prior to tipoff, I was thinking about each one of them, ‘This guy had one year left and he trusted us … this guy could’ve gone someplace else, and he trusted us …'” and on and on.



“It was pretty emotional early,” he stated, “then he was like, ‘All right, this is pretty cool.'”



No. 11 Okay-State is 23-7 total and 11-6 within the Big 12 with simplest Saturday’s sport at West Virginia closing within the common season. Then it is onto the Big 12 Championship. And then it is onto the NCAA Tournament. Each day is a continuing reminder about the place the Wildcats were — they have been picked 10th within the Big 12 within the preseason — and the place they could move.



They may well be a No. 2 seed within the NCAA Tournament.



“Who would’ve thought we’d be talking about this?” Tang stated. “We thought we had a tournament team. I didn’t think we’d be fighting right there on the verge of a two seed. But these guys have proven everybody wrong. The people who believe in this, that’s who we’re doing this for.”



The believers are in every single place. Last Saturday, the allegiance of Okay-State fanatics have been inflicting the sort of ruckus in Stillwater, Oklahoma, that Gallagher-Iba Arena had to crank up the tune to drown out the “K-S-U” chants — and Tang would possibly by no means tire of speaking about that feat. And there is no telling the scale of pink that’ll practice this group to Kansas City — and past.



But there are moments already that gamers treasure.



“I’m just so thankful and grateful that I decided to finish my career here at K-State,” Nowell stated. “I’ve been on both sides of the field. I’ve been on the losing side and now I’m on the winning side. I’m just thankful for it. It’s been a good ride.”



Added Sills: “Just coming out I wanted to leave a legacy. I wanted to leave my dog mentality on the floor. I knew this was my last game at Bramlage and wanted to give it my all. I’m just happy we got the W.”



Added Awbrey, a Manhattan local and walk-on, “These guys did their job, so we got into a position where I was able to get into the game. That was a really cool experience. Something I’ll never forget.”



On an evening of party in defeating Oklahoma, 14-16 and 4-13, there will be little reminiscence of the truth that the Wildcats in reality trailed by way of 5 issues, or shot 39% within the first part and 70% in the second one part, or that Okay-State out-rebounded Oklahoma 37 to 26.



We’ll understand that Nae’Qwan Tomlin got here alive with 19 issues and had a couple of monster dunks. We’ll understand that Johnson had 16 issues and sank two 3-pointers. We’ll understand that Nowell had 11 issues and 10 assists and only one turnover all over any other improbable point-assist double-double. And we will take into accout Sills hanging up 15 issues, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, just about recording a triple-double in his ultimate house sport.



And in a while, everybody appeared to need to glance forward — on the promising horizon.



“A lot of guys didn’t believe in us, but Coach Tang says, ‘Crazy Faith,'” Sills stated. “He was talking about the NCAA Tournament from the get-go. To see where we can be seeded at is a beautiful thing. We’re not done now. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got to keep pushing and striving and continuing to get better.”



Count Oklahoma head trainer Porter Moser a few of the believers.



“ Keyontae Johnson is an All-American. They have Nowell, who of their machine is doing nice. Tomlin with a man like Nowell, he is in point of fact just right as a result of he can reduce. He’s a large goal, he is a bouncy cutter and now he is pulling down 3s. He’s a really perfect piece to move alongside. Desi Sills is an older veteran guard. What moves me is they’d Nowell and what they introduced in subsequent to him or round him is elite.



“I think they’ve got two All-Americans. I really believe that.”



There used to be a time about 5 months in the past when Nowell, Johnson and Tomlin sat along every different at T-Mobile Arena at Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Days. Want to know what number of people have been round them? Zero. Okay-State wasn’t even within the dialogue.



Now everyone seems to be speaking about Okay-State.



And the Wildcats are nonetheless hungry.



“I still feel like we’re hunting,” Nowell stated. “I nonetheless really feel like we’ve so much to end up. A large number of folks were counting us out from day one. We’ve simply been drawing near on a daily basis like that. We have much more to end up and much more to do. I don’t believe my guys are happy.



“We’re still hunting the top teams out there.”



There are not many groups higher than the Wildcats.



Wednesday used to be an evening to officially honor and admire.



But this season continues to be one to rejoice.