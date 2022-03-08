One dead after multiple people shot outside Des Moines, Iowa, high school

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — One teenager is dead and two others remain hospitalized after a shooting Monday afternoon outside a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, police said.

The shooting occurred outside East High School, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Two female East High School students, ages 16 and 18, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The teenager who died was a 15-year-old boy. He was not a student at the school.

“Unfortunately what happened here today is just another pointless tragedy in our community, people using firearms to settle their differences,” Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert said Monday.

The gunfire appears to have come from a passing vehicle, police said.

Police said Monday night that potential suspects have been detained, but no charges have been filed at this time.

“Witnesses are being interviewed, evidence examined, investigative leads followed, and multiple search warrants are being executed,” police said in a news release.

The high school was immediately on lockdown Monday afternoon, but Des Moines Public School District tweeted students were being dismissed on time after police and the school district gave an all-clear.

