One dead after shooting at Oklahoma City Hobby Lobby distribution warehouse | News

OKLAHOMA CITY − One particular person is dead following a shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution warehouse in Oklahoma City, consistent with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police stated simply prior to 5 p.m., an worker at the Hobby Lobby warehouse close to SW forty fourth St. and Council Rd. were given right into a combat with their manager.

The worker then shot the manager, who died because of the shooting, police stated.

Police stated the suspect isn’t in custody.

This is a growing tale.