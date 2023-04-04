One dead, dozens hurt as train derails from crash with construction equipment in Netherlands

(LONDON) — One person is dead and at least 30 people have been “seriously injured” after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with construction equipment in the Netherlands.

The accident happened near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, at approximately 3:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning when the train hit a construction crane on the tracks and derailed, a Dutch railway spokesperson told ABC News.

It is currently unclear why there was construction equipment on the tracks but an investigation into the crash is underway.

Several dozen people who were injured in the incident were being treated at the scene of the crash while others who suffered more serious injuries were immediately taken to a local area hospital, authorities said.

Images showed people using makeshift bridges and ladders to cross a narrow drainage canal running alongside the rails to reach the stricken four-carriage passenger train in the darkness.

Specialists are currently working to secure the train and have asked the public to stay away from the crash site at this time.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky and Aicha El Hammar contributed to this report.