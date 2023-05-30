Florida

One dead, five others wounded in shooting near Charleston County nightclub, authorities say

May 30, 2023
Six folks have been shot, with one being fatally injured in Charleston County, South Carolina as Memorial Day weekend got here to a conclusion on Monday night time. The sheriff’s workplace has mentioned that no arrests have as but been made.

WCSC-TV, a CBS associate station primarily based in Charleston, has reported that the unlucky incidence happened in shut proximity to a nightclub.

The sheriff’s workplace went directly to state that deputies found out six gunshot wound sufferers, with one being pronounced useless on the scene, whilst the others have been transported to native hospitals for remedy.

No additional information is these days to be had.

