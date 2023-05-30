Texas

One dead, five others wounded in shooting near Charleston County nightclub, authorities say

May 30, 2023
Six people were shot, one fatally in Charleston County, South Carolina as the Memorial Day weekend drew to a close Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. No arrests have been made.

Charleston affiliate WCSC-TV reports it happened near a nightclub.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found six gunshot victims and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were being treated at area hospitals.

No further details were available.

