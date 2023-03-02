‘One dead’ in Hobby Lobby shooting in Oklahoma with urgent hunt for suspect after gunfire erupts at distribution center

AT least one particular person has reportedly been shot and killed at a Hobby Lobby Distribution Center in Oklahoma City.

The suspect stays at massive as law enforcement officials proceed to go looking the realm.

One particular person has reportedly died after a shooting in Oklahoma City Credit: News 9

The shooting passed off at a Hobby Lobby Distribution Center Credit: Google

Police have answered to the scene close to South Council Road and Southwest forty fourth Street.

The suspect has been described as a 230-pound male status at round 5 ft 11 inches, in step with KOCO.

Officials additionally stated the suspect is armed with two guns and fled the scene in a purple Dodge Challenger.

A purpose was once now not in an instant recognized.

The investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Oklahoma City Police for extra information.

The Hobby Lobby Distribution Center has a couple of campuses.

It is house to Warehousing, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Corporate departments, in line with the Hobby Lobby web page.

It’s unclear the place at the campus the shooting passed off.

