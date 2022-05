A ship flipped over in Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado Sunday night time, killing a minimum of one particular person and leaving one lacking, authorities stated. Eleven others have been rescued.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated there have been 5 adults and eight juveniles on board. All of the juveniles have been saved.

A seek for the lacking grownup was being performed in 80 ft of water that was a brisk 60 levels, CPW stated.

There was no phrase on what precipitated the incident.