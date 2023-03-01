One death confirmed in Cheyenne

Information in regards to the sufferer has no longer been launched.

Authorities confirmed that one particular person died in Cheyenne after a wave of critical storms hit the western Oklahoma the city Sunday night time. Oklahoma Emergency Management officers informed KOCO 5 that Roger Mills Emergency Management confirmed to them that there used to be one fatality. Authorities known the sufferer as Billy Trammel. The National Weather Service confirmed that a minimum of seven tornadoes hit Oklahoma on Sunday. The death in Cheyenne is the one weather-related fatality reported in the state. "My heart goes out to the communities impacted by last night's severe weather; especially those hit hardest like Cheyenne and my hometown of Norman," Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted. "Thank you to our emergency response teams and power crews that have been working tirelessly to restore power across the state."

