‘One For The History Books:’ Chris Rock And Kevin Hart Announce Joint Comedy Tour ‘Only Headliners Allowed’

Comedians Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are family names after their decades-long careers, now giving followers a tour they didn’t know they wanted.
The comedian powerhouses introduced their joint summer time tour on Monday through Twitter, aptly named “Rock Hart: Solely Headliners Allowed.” The comedy tour will span throughout 5 days, completely in cities throughout New Jersey and New York.
Anticipated to be a sold-out occasion, the famed Hollywood comedians will begin the Dwell Nation-produced tour on July 21 on Lengthy Island, New York, earlier than concluding the set in Brooklyn on July 25.
In response to ABC News, Hart revealed in a press release, “When Chris and I noticed we had been each going to be on tour this 12 months we instantly knew we would have liked to do one thing particular. Now we have been buddies and mentors to one another for 20 years, however we have now by no means shared a headlining stage collectively – till now!!!”
He continued, “I can’t consider a greater solution to rejoice the return of reside comedy than to co-headline a present with my brother Chris Rock. It is a main second in comedy and one for the historical past books.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Chris Rock’s personal announcement for his worldwide “Ego Loss of life” tour, slated to start April 2. This would be the 57-year-old comedian’s first tour in 5 years. He’s been booked and busy nonetheless, having just lately wrapped on the late civil rights activist Bayard Rustin biopic, “Rustin,” and set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock undertaking in 2023, per Live Nation.
Hart, named the highest-earning slapstick comedian in 2019 by Forbes journal, has damaged report after report, promoting out over 100 arenas throughout the globe, promoting over a million tickets throughout his 2018 “Irresponsible” tour, and promoting out an NFL stadium in his hometown throughout his “What Now” tour. He additionally introduced his upcoming “Actuality Verify” tour for the summer time.
Tickets for “Rock Hart: Solely Headliners Allowed” are actually on sale at Ticketmaster.com.