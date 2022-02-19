Houston

One killed in Midtown area double shooting, police say

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



The second person was found down the street from the first. Early evidence suggests that they were shot by the same person.

HOUSTON — Two people were found with gunshot wounds in the Midtown area Friday night.

Police said they initially got a call at around 9 p.m. on a shooting near Caroline Street near Hadley. One man was found dead. 

While police were investigating this scene, another shooting happened nearby. 

A second man was found shot down the street near Webster. Police say he was in critical condition and was taken to a hospital for surgery. His current condition is unknown.

According to HPD Commander James Dale, it’s not confirmed if the two shootings were connected but there were matching shell casings in both areas. 

Police say they have surveillance video of the first scene and a good description of the suspect from a witness.

Anyone with any information should call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

