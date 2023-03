OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Authorities are investigation a unmarried motorcycle fatality that came about at NE 122nd St and Broadway Extension early Sunday morning.

According to OKCPD PIO, the crash resulted in a fatality at an prime fee of pace.





Investigators are lately operating on figuring out the sufferer of the crash.

Traffic has been diverted southbound from NE 122nd St and northbound from Hefner.

KFOR will replace as extra information arrives.