Duke captured another ACC victory by defeating Clemson on Thursday night, but the Blue Devils’ biggest win was escaping the Littlejohn Coliseum with a fully healthy roster.

Late in the first half of the conference matchup, Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. stole the ball from Clemson guard David Collins and was in position to finish on the other end with an easy dunk. As he elevated toward the rim, Collins sprinted down the lane and undercut Moore, who landed hard along the baseline.

Moore was able to get back to his feet and stay in the game. Collins was ejected after being called for a flagrant foul.

David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr. Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who was visibly upset when raced onto the floor to check on Moore, addressed the play after the Blue Devils’ 82-64 win over the Tigers.

“He didn’t see himself. We saw him. He was parallel to the ground, eight feet up in the air,” Krzyzewski said. “That was one of the most dangerous plays I’ve ever seen. I’m not knocking Collins. Don’t get me wrong on that. I’ve never seen a player like that. Scary.”

Krzyzewski noted Clemson coach Brad Brownell brought Collins over to him in order to have a brief conversation and de-escalate the situation. Collins later offered an apology on social media, saying he has “never been a dirty player.”

“I never tried to hurt anybody, but I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Collins said in an Instagram post. “I have respect towards Duke and Clemson, and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play.”

Via his Instagram, David Collins explains what transpired during his flagrant foul against Duke’s Wendell Moore, Jr. | #Clemson pic.twitter.com/NPFzrAkwAJ — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) February 11, 2022

Moore, who finished with eight points, eight assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes, sent out a tweet on Thursday night to inform Duke fans he had not suffered an injury.

“Thank you everyone for checking on me,” Moore said. “I’m good, love you all.”