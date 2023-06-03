One person killed after argument spills into soccer field during game, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – According to the San Antonio Police, one person was once killed in a capturing incident that took place on Friday evening as an altercation between two people spilled into a soccer field.

The capturing incident took place in a while after 10 pm on Friday within the 3600 block of Roland Avenue, prompting SAPD officials to answer the scene.

Witnesses instructed the officials that the altercation started for unknown causes at the soccer field, and probably the most individuals concerned pulled out a gun and shot the opposite person.

After the suspect shot the sufferer, they fled the scene by means of heading north on Roland Avenue.

The sufferer was once transported to an area sanatorium, the place they have been later pronounced useless.

Police officials carried out a seek of the world for the suspect, however they have been not able to find them.