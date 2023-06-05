One person taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 37 near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – According (*37*) police, a automobile crash passed off on the southbound lanes of Interstate 37 near downtown San Antonio round 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, now not a ways from the Alamodome. As a results of the crash, a person had (*37*) be reduce from their automobile by means of San Antonio firefighters and used to be taken (*37*) the hospital in critical situation.

There used to be just one automobile concerned within the crash. The reason why for the crash is recently unknown.

Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing investigation.

