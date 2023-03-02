One shot, killed at Hobby Lobby distribution warehouse in OKC

On Wednesday afternoon, police replied to a taking pictures at a Hobby Lobby distribution warehouse close to South Council Road and Southwest forty fourth Street.



THANK YOU. WANT TO UPDATE SOME BREAKING NEWS WE’RE NOW LEARNING. AN EMPLOYEE HAS SHOT AND KILLED HIS MANAGER. THE SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE. THIS IS A LIVE LOOK THERE AT THE SCENE. OKLAHOMA CITY POLICE SAY THIS IS HAPPENING AT THE HOBBY LOBBY DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE NEAR SOUTHWEST 44TH AND COUNCIL. POLICE SAY THIS SUSPECT, WE NOW KNOW AN EMPLOYEE HAD TWO FIREARMS, FLED THE SCENE IN A RED DODGE CHALLENGER, SUSPECT STILL NOT IN CUSTODY. WE HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THE VICTIM, THE MANAGER IS A MAN. THIS IS UNFOLDING ALL THERE AT SOUTHWEST 44TH AND COUNCIL.

One individual is lifeless after a taking pictures in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday afternoon, police replied to a taking pictures at a Hobby Lobby distribution warehouse close to South Council Road and Southwest forty fourth Street. Police mentioned a employee shot a supervisor.Officials described the suspect as male, 5 foot 11 and 230 kilos. Officials mentioned the suspect is armed with two firearms and reportedly left the scene in a purple Dodge Challenger.KOCO 5 will supply updates as they grow to be to be had.